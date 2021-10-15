A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
Advertiser Perceptions DSP Wave Charts The Rise Of Self-Serve Tech How Facebook Is Overhauling Its Attribution Standards To Deal With Apple’s ATT Google Switches AdSense To A First-Price Auction Dotdash Acquires Meredith At A $2.7 Billion Valuation AppLovin Acquires MoPub From Twitter For Just Over $1 Billion In Cash FTC Commissioner Advocates ‘Data Minimization’ In Advertising Zeta Global Acquires Apptness, Hiring And Employment-Based Survey Data Company Survey Data Firm CivicScience Launches An Ad Business, Rulo Digiday Vets Launch Subscription Content Service, In A New Field Of Journalist-Consultants»
Comic: The Wrong Side Of The Tracks
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!
Add a comment