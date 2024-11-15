Comic: Remote Possibilities

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Meet The Metrics
Viant Acquires Data Biz IRIS.TV To Expand Its Programmatic CTV Reach
IRIS.TV will remain an independent company, and Viant will push for CTV platforms to adopt its IRIS ID to provide contextual signals beyond what streamers typically share about their ad inventory.
Integral Ad Science Goes Big On Social Media As Retail Ad Spend Softens In Q3
Integral Ad Science shares dropped more than 10% on Wednesday, after the company reported lackluster revenue growth and softened its guidance for the Q4 season.
Meet Evertune, A Gen-AI Analytics Startup Founded By Trade Desk Vets
Meet Evertune AI, a startup that helps advertisers understand how their brands and products appear in generative AI search responses.
Private Equity Firm Buys Alliant As The Centerpiece To Its Platform Dreams
The deal is a “platform investment,” in which Inverness Graham sees Alliant as a foundation to build on, potentially through further acquisitions.
Even Sony Needed Guidance For Its First In-Game Ad Campaign
In-game advertising is uncharted territory even for brands like Sony Electronics that consumers associate with gaming.
The Trade Desk Maintains Its High Growth Rate And Touts New Channels
“It’s hard not to be bullish about CTV when it’s both our largest channel and our fastest growing,” said The Trade Desk Founder and CEO Green during the company’s earnings report on Thursday.
Why Traders Are (Still) The Future Of Programmatic In An AI-Driven World
The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and new automation tools has disrupted the programmatic advertising industry, stoking fears among some marketers about the future or scope of their roles.
-
