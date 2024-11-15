Home Comic Comic: Remote Possibilities
Comic

Comic: Remote Possibilities

By

SHARE:

Enjoy this weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem … 

Comic: Remote Possibilities

Must Read

CTV

Viant Acquires Data Biz IRIS.TV To Expand Its Programmatic CTV Reach

IRIS.TV will remain an independent company, and Viant will push for CTV platforms to adopt its IRIS ID to provide contextual signals beyond what streamers typically share about their ad inventory.

Online Advertising

Integral Ad Science Goes Big On Social Media As Retail Ad Spend Softens In Q3

Integral Ad Science shares dropped more than 10% on Wednesday, after the company reported lackluster revenue growth and softened its guidance for the Q4 season.

Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
generative AI

Meet Evertune, A Gen-AI Analytics Startup Founded By Trade Desk Vets

Meet Evertune AI, a startup that helps advertisers understand how their brands and products appear in generative AI search responses.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Platforms

Private Equity Firm Buys Alliant As The Centerpiece To Its Platform Dreams

The deal is a “platform investment,” in which Inverness Graham sees Alliant as a foundation to build on, potentially through further acquisitions.

Gaming

Even Sony Needed Guidance For Its First In-Game Ad Campaign

In-game advertising is uncharted territory even for brands like Sony Electronics that consumers associate with gaming.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Maintains Its High Growth Rate And Touts New Channels

“It’s hard not to be bullish about CTV when it’s both our largest channel and our fastest growing,” said The Trade Desk Founder and CEO Green during the company’s earnings report on Thursday.

Popular

  1. Platforms

    Private Equity Firm Buys Alliant As The Centerpiece To Its Platform Dreams

    The deal is a “platform investment,” in which Inverness Graham sees Alliant as a foundation to build on, potentially through further acquisitions.

  2. Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
    generative AI

    Meet Evertune, A Gen-AI Analytics Startup Founded By Trade Desk Vets

    Meet Evertune AI, a startup that helps advertisers understand how their brands and products appear in generative AI search responses.

  3. Online Advertising

    Integral Ad Science Goes Big On Social Media As Retail Ad Spend Softens In Q3

    Integral Ad Science shares dropped more than 10% on Wednesday, after the company reported lackluster revenue growth and softened its guidance for the Q4 season.

  4. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Why Traders Are (Still) The Future Of Programmatic In An AI-Driven World

    The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and new automation tools has disrupted the programmatic advertising industry, stoking fears among some marketers about the future or scope of their roles.

  5. CTV

    Viant Acquires Data Biz IRIS.TV To Expand Its Programmatic CTV Reach

    IRIS.TV will remain an independent company, and Viant will push for CTV platforms to adopt its IRIS ID to provide contextual signals beyond what streamers typically share about their ad inventory.