A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
CES 2020: IPG’s Michael Roth On Acxiom And The Changing Face Of Television The Rationale Behind S4 Capital’s Acquisition Of Digital Agency Circus Marketing Facebook Holds Firm On Political Ad Policies, Will Still Allow Lies And Targeting How Sperry Entered The World Of Athlete Influencers Meredith Acquires Product Recommendation And Affiliate Network SwearBy Why LiveRamp Quietly Sold Its Location Data Business Last Year Tremor Acquires Unruly From News Corp, Further Bridging Buy And Sell Sides Walmart Launches Self-Serve Ad Platform, But Retail And Audience Data Isn’t Available – Yet Omnicom’s Jonathan Nelson On The Invention Of Ads Data Hub And Why Data For Data’s Sake Is A Waste»
Comic: Before CCPA, After CCPA
Add a comment