The Benefits Of Divided Attention; TikTok Hits Its Stride

Check Your Priors

Advertisers look for in-markert or interested customers. But sometimes people need a push, not a nudge.

Two psychology studies identify tactics that could work for particular goals or advertisers, writes Marketing Week.

For one study, Stanford researchers gave homeowners a lesson on driver safety and asked to put up large ‘Drive Safely’ sign in their yard. Only 17% agreed. But if they asked to display a small window decal, virtually everyone agreed. Two weeks later, the team asked to replace the decal with a yard sign, and three-quarters agreed.

A little patience earned 60 points in compliance. The message is that people can be shifted in small ways more effectively than one big ask (an inflexible subscription paywall, compared to incrementally collecting data and opt-ins over time).

The other point is counterintuitive. Advertisers target people when they’re tuned-in (like watching sports or their favorite news or TV shows). But another Stanford psychology study showed that people will change their minds or behavior when their attention is diverted.

Political advertisers, say, or a brand making a persuasion pitch may be better off targeting distracted audiences, who are more open to new ideas without their own confirmation bias, rather than the premium tune-in entertainment.

Time For TikTok

TikTok has rapidly shot up the charts in terms of mature, scaled online ad platforms.

A year ago, brands were wary of TikTok, which was under fire by the Trump administration due to its Chinese ownership, the company Bytedance, and was under pressure to spin out its US business to a new buyer (Walmart and Microsoft were short-lived options). But with that in the rearview mirror, TikTok has taken off.

TikTok has huge user and attention numbers, but its edge as a marketing vehicle compared to social nets like Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest and even Instagram is the unique audience attitude: upbeat, young and, above all, in a shopping mode.

“We continuously find that what certain TikTok creators wear, American Eagle sells,” the brand’s CMO, Craig Brommers, tells The New York Times.

“TikTok is absolutely about a mind-set more than anything,” says Ulta Beauty senior director of media and content Christine White. “People are going there for lots of different reasons – they’re looking to connect, they’re looking to laugh, they’re looking to find feel-good stories, and they’re looking, inadvertently, to shop, whether they know it consciously or not.”

BETting on AVOD?

BET, the ViacomCBS-owned black entertainment TV network, took its first steps in the ad-supported streaming world, Digiday reports.

In 2019, BET rolled out BET+, its subscription-based service. But now that the streaming landscape is inundated with other pluses, some viewers are trying to cut costs by switching over to ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms instead. A recent TVision report says AVOD’s total share of viewership increased by 9.3% between Q1 and Q3 of 2021, while that of its subscription-based counterpart (SVOD) decreased by 8.6%.

BET Networks CEO Scott Mills says BET+ is adding to its offering pool (or, well, stream) accordingly in 2022 – which includes trying out an ad-supported tier. This approach will give the network some wiggle room for trial-and-error so it can determine how audiences respond to different pricing models compared with the demand for ad-free content.

BET+ is also planning a subscription bundle with its sister streamer, Paramount Plus.

But Wait, There’s More!

