Amazon Is Creating Its Own Third-Party Cookie Replacement; Publicis Groupe’s Maurice Lévy Is Staying Put

Amazon’s ID

Add to cart: proprietary third-party cookie replacement. Digiday reports that Amazon is working on an identifier of its own that would be available through its DSP and to outside publishers through its supply-side ad tech division. It’s not clear exactly when an Amazon advertising ID might launch. It’s important to note that Amazon’s identifier is unlike those supported by The Trade Desk or LiveRamp, since Amazon’s ID will only span Amazon media and ad tech. Amazon still doesn’t have its own cohesive ad identifier, as Google, Apple, Facebook and Roku do for their owned media. As one source complained to Digiday, “I do wonder if the buy side is ultimately just going to have to settle for a set of further fragmented buys than what they do today.” [Related in AdExchanger:” Google Clarifies Its Stance On Post-Cookie Advertising IDs – And It's Not Good For Ad Tech.”]

Four More Years

Publicis Groupe’s Maurice Lévy is sticking around, although he’d planned to leave the agency. The holding company’s advisory board chairman has inked a deal that will keep him on for another four years to support and advise the company through a transition. Lévy, 79, was the long-time CEO of Publicis and took on the role of advisory board chairman four years ago, when Arthur Sadoun succeeded him as CEO and chairman of the management board. The agreement, which was announced at the company’s annual meeting last week, comes as Publicis expects to post between 8% and 10% organic growth in Q2 this year. In the first quarter, the company reported organic growth of 2.8%. MediaPost has more.

Pre-Flight

Advertisers can’t yet target and buy ads using FLoCs, but CafeMedia has interesting observations to share on the origin trials, which kicked off in late March. CafeMedia explored how FLoC cohorts line up to people’s actual content consumption interests based on traffic trends across the more than 3,000 sites it works with. Food content, for example, is broadly appealing and visited by almost all FLoCs (aka, thousand-person cohorts). Meanwhile, most cohorts are not interested in home and garden content. What can advertisers do with this type of info? A food delivery app might target pockets of people who don’t engage with food content, while Lowe’s or The Home Depot could target people who go deep on home decor or design media in a short period, since that often means that they’re actively considering DIY projects. CafeMedia has more. [Related in Android Police: The FLoC toggle is now appearing in early versions of Chrome, and here's how to find it.]

But Wait, There’s More!

Zeta Global has set its IPO terms with a possible valuation of up to $2.3 billion. [MarketWatch] Related in AdExchanger: “Zeta Global Opens Its Books In Its IPO Filing.”

Verizon Media launched new ad products, including dynamic product ads, that it claims can still be effective in the absence of cookies. [Ad Age]

CNN is ramping up its streaming push as the Discovery merger looms with a service, informally known as CNN+, that will feature new shows from anchors, including Don Lemon and Anderson Cooper. [WSJ]

The majority of Americans – 70% – say that someone in their household now subscribes to at least one streaming platform, and 39% added streaming subscriptions during the pandemic, according to a new Adweek/Morning Consult poll. [Adweek]

Twitter has started testing ads in its version of Stories, known as Fleets. [TechCrunch]

You’re Hired

MAGNA has appointed Elijah Harris as its first-ever EVP of global digital partnerships and media responsibility. [release]

Motown Records has named Jamila Thomas, co-founder of #TheShowMustBePaused, as VP of artist marketing. [Variety]