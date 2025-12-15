Home CTV It’s Getting A Bit Easier To Find Amazon Shoppers on Samsung TVs
Samsung Ads built a new integration with Amazon Publisher Cloud (APC), which is a clean room solution within the larger Amazon Publisher Suite (APS), the companies announced on Monday.

Advertisers that buy Samsung inventory through the Amazon Ads DSP can use both companies’ data to target CTV campaigns, as well as measure post-campaign results. This inventory includes ad spots on Samsung TV devices and the Samsung TV Plus network of FAST channels.

In other words, a marketer trying to reach a particular type of shopper – parents who buy diapers, for example – can match that interest to segments within Samsung’s network where those types of shoppers are highly likely to appear. Before, an advertiser would only be able to use their own intuition to make these types of connections between different audience segments.

The ultimate goal is increasing Samsung inventory demand among Amazon Ads, said Samsung SVP Eldad Persky.

Although Samsung has its own DSP and other in-house data initiatives, working with Amazon gives Samsung the opportunity to make its assets available where buyers are actually buying ads, Persky added.

Samsung’s audience data is primarily gathered from signals across its TV and mobile devices. This includes 300 of Samsung’s proprietary “off-the-shelf” segments, which are categorized based on user behavior, such as reality TV watchers or households subscribed to multiple streaming services.

Now that these segments are addressable through Amazon Publisher Cloud, they can be indexed against Amazon’s own segments, which feature a vast amount of shopping, browsing and insight data.

The matching is done via clean room technology, using hashed emails or IP addresses instead of personal identifiable information (PII), allowing both companies to maintain the privacy and safety of their own data.

Joining forces with CTV providers is not completely new for Amazon, of course. Over the summer, the retail corporation announced a massive partnership with Roku that both companies claim will result in the largest authenticated TV footprint in the US.

This partnership with Samsung unites scaled CTV data and scaled shopping data, Persky said. Samsung hope to discover new insights about the desirability and effectiveness of their own audience data, including information about which types of advertisers are more interested in which segments.

Both companies previously worked together on an integration within Amazon Publisher Services (APS).

“When you have such large companies working together, there are so many opportunities to create such a broad, compelling proposition across a lot of different segments or verticals,” said Persky.

