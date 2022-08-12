»Media & Marketing Network Events

AdExchanger Events
October 17-18, 2022
Programmatic I/ONew York, NYThis is the industry conference more data-driven marketing professionals choose for a complete programmatic marketing tune-up. PROGRAMMATIC I/O New York brings the full digital marketing industry together for updates on privacy, the cookieless future, retail media, CTV trends, and much more. It is the best investment digital marketing professionals can make in professional growth each […]Learn More
Advertising Technology
August 14-17, 2022
2022 Montreal Publisher ForumMontreal, QCThe Most Relevant Conference for Digital Media & Revenue Ops LeadersLearn More
October 17-18, 2022
November 6-9, 2022
2022 Nashville Publisher ForumNashville, TNThe Most Relevant Conference for Digital Media & Revenue Ops LeadersLearn More
PR, Marketing, and Events
September 8, 2022
2022 Measurement & Data SummitNew York, NYCRITICAL MEASUREMENT TRENDS AND EMERGING DATA BEST PRACTICES FOR PR & COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONALSOne day that will impact your campaigns, your teams and your job forever.Learn More
September 21, 2022
Agency ForumNew York, NYThe only gathering of experiential agency executives focused on growth strategies, client retention, driving innovation and creating business value.Learn More
October 25-26, 2022
Consent SummitWashington, DCFrom the biggest information resource on lead gen and performance marketing comes the industry’s next big must-attend event.Learn More
May 9-11, 2023
Experiential Marketing SummitCaesar's Palace, Las VegasThe #1 Conference for Creators of the Brand ExperienceLearn More
Cable, Streaming, and TV Networks
September 29-30, 2022
That Big TV Conference 2022New York, NYThe two-day, Big TV Conference offers senior executives the chance to find solutions as the media industry navigates ongoing fluctuations in consumer behavior.Learn More
October 11, 2022
Top Women in Media 2022New York, NYThis year’s Top Women in Media Awards celebrate just what makes women shine our brightest – capability, creativity and collaboration. Honorees are innovators and risk-takers, instrumental in creating and executing strategy in categories that cover entertainment, tech, and sports media.Learn More