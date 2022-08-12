»Media & Marketing Network Events

AdExchanger Events

  • October 17-18, 2022

    Programmatic I/O

    New York, NY
    This is the industry conference more data-driven marketing professionals choose for a complete programmatic marketing tune-up. PROGRAMMATIC I/O New York brings the full digital marketing industry together for updates on privacy, the cookieless future, retail media, CTV trends, and much more. It is the best investment digital marketing professionals can make in professional growth each […]
Advertising Technology

  • August 14-17, 2022

    2022 Montreal Publisher Forum

    Montreal, QC
    The Most Relevant Conference for Digital Media & Revenue Ops Leaders
  • November 6-9, 2022

    2022 Nashville Publisher Forum

    Nashville, TN
    The Most Relevant Conference for Digital Media & Revenue Ops Leaders
PR, Marketing, and Events

  • September 8, 2022

    2022 Measurement & Data Summit

    New York, NY
    CRITICAL MEASUREMENT TRENDS AND EMERGING DATA BEST PRACTICES FOR PR & COMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONALSOne day that will impact your campaigns, your teams and your job forever.
  • September 21, 2022

    Agency Forum

    New York, NY
    The only gathering of experiential agency executives focused on growth strategies, client retention, driving innovation and creating business value.
  • October 25-26, 2022

    Consent Summit

    Washington, DC
    From the biggest information resource on lead gen and performance marketing comes the industry’s next big must-attend event.
  • May 9-11, 2023

    Experiential Marketing Summit

    Caesar's Palace, Las Vegas
    The #1 Conference for Creators of the Brand Experience
Cable, Streaming, and TV Networks

  • September 29-30, 2022

    That Big TV Conference 2022

    New York, NY
    The two-day, Big TV Conference offers senior executives the chance to find solutions as the media industry navigates ongoing fluctuations in consumer behavior.
  • October 11, 2022

    Top Women in Media 2022

    New York, NY
    This year’s Top Women in Media Awards celebrate just what makes women shine our brightest – capability, creativity and collaboration. Honorees are innovators and risk-takers, instrumental in creating and executing strategy in categories that cover entertainment, tech, and sports media.
