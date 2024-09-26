Home Data Data Optimization Platform Quorum Closes Seed Round With $2 Million In Funding
Data

Data Optimization Platform Quorum Closes Seed Round With $2 Million In Funding

By

SHARE:

Data platform Quorum wants to serve publishers and advertisers at the same level as walled gardens can, but without all the walls.

And thanks to some new funding, they’re one step closer to doing just that.

On Thursday, Quorum announced the close of a $2 million seed round, with participation from Crush Ventures and Dudley Fund among other investors.

Quorum, which was founded in 2019, aims to improve programmatic media’s optimization qualities to be on par with what closed platforms like Google and Meta are capable of offering.

Although rich in quality content, legacy organizations like newsrooms and television studios still find it difficult to compete not just for attention but for ad spend.

Previously, these companies would have relied on revenue from more traditional sources, like upfronts for TV advertisers or classified ads for newspapers. Now, however, those opportunities are not only harder to come by but can easily be drowned out against the vastness of the digital online landscape.

“The dollars are shifting away from those places into environments like YouTube and Meta, where they’re losing dollars on ads running adjacent to things like videos of skateboarding dogs,” CEO Ezra Doty told AdExchanger. “Not to say that the content on YouTube can’t be enjoyable. It’s just very different.”

Doty himself is no stranger to the world of media publishers, having held previous roles at Universal Music Group, Turner Broadcasting System and the Philadelphia Inquirer.

During that time, he saw firsthand how newsrooms have been forced to downsize – down 26% nationally from 2008 to 2020, according to the Pew Charitable Trust, with most of those jobs disappearing before 2014.

The fact that dwindling newsroom employment coincides with the rise of Google is no coincidence, Doty said.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Don’t Curate The Player, Curate The Game; How Google Wins By Delay

“I just think that too much money has gone that way, and that’s been at the expense of people being paid to create the content,” he added.

To level the playing field for open web programmatic advertisers, Quorum is tracking 80 million unique mobile IDs nationwide, all from opt-in, physical mobile behavior from sources like Apple’s IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) and the GAID (Google Advertising ID).

The company also uses its own proprietary, hand-drawn map of geo fences around branded store locations, with signals based on GPS coordinates and timestamps.

If an iPhone user who’s opted into sharing location data with Apple’s AppTransparencyTracking (ATT) system drives to their local brick-and-mortar Macy’s outlet, for example, Quorum can not only determine when and where they did so, but match those IDs to other audiences for better attribution reporting.

All of that data is routed through LiveRamp and universally accessible across every major DSP, including The Trade Desk, Google DV360, Xander, Stack Adapt and Adform. Where measurement is concerned, Quorum has its own pixel that works within each platform.

According to Doty, this data ends up being comparable to the type that Google or Meta capture via pixels on branded websites – which the pixel networks offered by programmatic DSPs often can’t contend with.

Instead of targeting visitors to the Macy’s homepage, advertisers can target people who’ve physically been inside a Macy’s store, and can even track whether or not they saw a Macy’s ad on a CTV channel before going there.

“You’ll get similar performance in terms of return on ad spend as you would from retargeting the website from there,” said Doty. “It’s a really nice proxy that doesn’t require any kind of pixels or cookies or anything like that to execute on.”

Now that Quorum has closed its seed-funding round, it can use the money to build more feature support and grow its client base, which already includes a lot of performance marketing agencies and publishers.

The company is also turning its focus toward the potential of CTV advertising, which Doty hopes will have a stronger presence in always-on marketing campaigns going forward.

“There’s all this great content out there, and we want to help the creators of it unlock their true revenue potential,” said Doty.

Must Read

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
Google antitrust trial

Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

A comic depiction of Google's ad machine sucking money out of a publisher.
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)

Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Online Advertising

Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

Popular

  1. Technology

    How Clean Room Tech Helps Advertisers, Publishers And Agencies Cut Media Waste

    VIA Rail and The Globe and Mail are combining their first-party data sets to create bespoke ad targeting audiences in partnership with data clean room provider Optable.

  2. Online Advertising

    Programmatic I/O: How Programmatic Platforms Can Capitalize On The Open Internet

    Open programmatic ad spend has only grown 3% since 2021, according to Wolfe Research – but there’s hope for the open internet.

  3. Ari Paparo, CEO & contributor, Marketecture
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Ari Paparo, On The Ground In Virginia

    Covering Google’s ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is surreal for anyone who’s been in ad tech as long as Ari Paparo. He knows most of the people on the stand.

  4. Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
    Google antitrust trial

    Spicy Quotes You’ll Be Quoting From The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

    A lot has already been said and cited during the Google ad tech antitrust trial, with more to come. Here are a few of the most notable quotables from the first two weeks.

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    How Performance Advertisers Are Working Backward To Build Their Brands

    The controls and measurement for performance advertising keeps getting more granular, more precise and more sophisticated. Yet brand advertising – even on digital channels – may feel like it’s stuck in the 1950s. Advertisers blanket broad audiences with high-level brand messages, accepting that the value and impact of these efforts may be largely intangible or […]