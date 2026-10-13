Home Daily News Roundup Google Is Feeding Bad Data To Rival Scrapers; YouTube (Still) Can’t Pick A Side
Daily News Roundup

Google Is Feeding Bad Data To Rival Scrapers; YouTube (Still) Can’t Pick A Side

SHARE:

Mind, Body And Console

Google may be feeding bad data to AI scrapers that rely on its search results.

Here’s what’s happening: In recent weeks, Google has gotten better at distinguishing human users from AI scraper bots, Search Engine Roundtable reports – and when Google is confident a bot is running a search, it may do more than just block it.

According to the piece, Google has begun “injecting bad data” into results, effectively poisoning the well for rival AI bots that scrape and resell Google responses.

Google is primarily targeting AI scrapers, especially SerpApi, which scrapes Google results and sells access to them. Google sued SerpApi, but the case was dismissed in August. Google has since refiled with a new angle.

But SEO and AEO tools also rely on Google Search to answer questions like, “When people search for long-distance running shoes, how often does my brand appear, and how is it described?”

If Google is feeding scrapers bad data, those tools may no longer give brands a reliable picture of how they show up in search.

Meanwhile, in other news, SER has a separate story about how Google’s Search Console Performance report was unavailable for several days late last week and over the weekend, which is an unusually long outage for a system that tends to be more reliable than Google’s other consoles.

Is YouTube TV?

On Monday during MIPCOM, an annual telecom trade show that takes place in Cannes, France, YouTube VP Pedro Pina told attendees that the platform has no desire to replace traditional television.

“We as a platform are not invested in producing content,” Pina said in conversation with RTL Deutschland CEO Stephan Schmitter.

The thing is, YouTube has tried to produce content before – or at least co-produce and license it, the same way most major subscription services do. In 2016, YouTube launched its own slate of exclusive titles for YouTube Red. However, by 2020, most of those shows were either sold off (“Cobra Kai” went to Netflix, for example) or canceled, and the “YouTube Originals” banner was shut down in 2022. 

Although YouTube has been marketing its current ad-free subscription service, YouTube Premium, more heavily in recent months, Google makes the majority of its revenue off ads. Pina said YouTube shares more than half of its ad revenue with partners, who “make nothing” if their content doesn’t perform.

That makes YouTube sound less like a studio than a platform for distributing other people’s content, closer to cable or a TV operating system, albeit with a substantial advertising business of its own, of course.

I Don’t Buy It

Agentic media buying is a hot topic, but on the sell side, tech vendors may be putting the cart before the horse. Or, more specifically, the agent before the publisher.

Many publishers aren’t ready to commit to agentic media buys just yet, because it feels too soon to know “whether or not [they’re] going to be of value,” Jamie Jouning, global head of advertising at The Economist, tells Digiday.

Executives from Newsweek and The New York Times also told Digiday they were evaluating agent-led buying but had yet to commit, citing questions about measuring the ROI. 

With traffic-dependent ad revenue declining, it’s understandable that publishers would prioritize investments with a clearer path to near-term revenue over agentic buying, says Amit Grover, CEO of sell-side programmatic sales firm KPI Village.

Instead, some pubs are taking a more hands-on approach, hiring sellers who specialize in particular verticals and developing new sponsorship opportunities.

Nice to hear that not every new solution is agentic.

But Wait! There’s More! 

Over the weekend, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to halt its taxpayer-funded TV ads. [Axios]

Geotargeting fail: Political ad buyer Cross Screen Media had to refund a Republican Super PAC after mistakenly running $25,000 worth of ads for Maine Senator Susan Collins in Portland, Oregon, not Portland, Maine. [NBC News]

Google is testing ads for prescription drugs in its AI Overviews. [Adweek

All the biggest proposals for regulating AI, explained. [Bloomberg

Bot traffic from Russian internet service provider Yandex tanked on Sunday after Ukrainian drones hit one of the company’s biggest data centers. [Tom’s Hardware

You’re Hired!

StackAdapt names Pinar Ozyetis as its chief legal officer and Anna Grodecka-Grad as chief client officer. [Exchange Wire]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

Must Read

CTV

Meet Starling, The Startup That Says It’s More Than Just Another CTV SSP

Starling recently launched as a connected TV SSP and wants to capitalize on the opportunity to address a major pain point facing CTV marketers: the lack of show-level data.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

The Apple Bites Back

Apple has a new block list for data brokers and ad tech vendors that do cross-site user tracking – which could expand to include a much broader slate of ad tech and martech vendors across the entire ecosystem. Plus: a few thoughts on Advertising Week New York.

iOS 27

How Data And Ad Tech Vendors Are Preparing For The iOS 27 Fallout

Against the backdrop of Advertising Week New York this week, the programmatic ecosystem has been buzzing madly like the inhabitants of an overturned beehive after the release of Apple’s iOS 27.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

How Does Agentic Buying Work In CTV?

Given how much agentic AI pervades nearly every conversation these days, it’s easy to overlook how nascent the technology still is, particularly when it comes to buying ads on connected TV.

Patrick Dolan, Chief Operating Officer, OAAA
Digital Out-Of-Home

How The OAAA Is Guiding DOOH Through Its Next Stage Of Programmatic Evolution

OAAA COO Patrick Dolan explains how the organization is changing to guide the out-of-home channel through programmatic’s agentic era.

agentic advertising

PubX Raises $5 Million And Buys Digital Governance Startup Compliant

PubX has acquired media-quality startup Compliant and raised a $5 million Series A as it expands its agentic ad-buying platform into the US.

Popular

  1. Apple Has Far-Reaching Plans To Block Hundreds Of Programmatic Data Companies From iOS
    Privacy

    Apple Has Far-Reaching Plans To Block Hundreds Of Programmatic Data Companies From iOS

  2. PubX Raises $5 Million And Buys Digital Governance Startup Compliant
    AI

    PubX Raises $5 Million And Buys Digital Governance Startup Compliant

  3. How Data And Ad Tech Vendors Are Preparing For The iOS 27 Fallout
    Platforms

    How Data And Ad Tech Vendors Are Preparing For The iOS 27 Fallout

  4. Agencies Need A New Job Description, Not Just New Titles
    Agencies

    Agencies Need A New Job Description, Not Just New Titles

  5. Apple’s Latest Operating System Blocks The Trade Desk From Serving Ads On Safari
    Platforms

    Apple’s Latest Operating System Blocks The Trade Desk From Serving Ads On Safari