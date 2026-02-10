Why Marketing Lost Its Long View – And How To Get It Back

Marketing has an uncomfortable habit we rarely acknowledge: We’re addicted to short-termism.

For more than a decade, dashboards and last-click attribution have quietly dictated strategy. These tools were never built to explain how marketing drives growth; they were built to sell advertising. Somewhere along the way, we let them become the decision system for the entire profession.

The cost has been significant.

Marketing has grown defensive. Conversations have shrunk to quarterly reports and channel scorecards. A function that should sit at the center of growth has been pushed into justifying spend instead of leading outcomes.

The result is a function that has grown reactive. Boardroom conversations increasingly revolve around channel scorecards rather than commercial outcomes. When measurement systems are optimized for transactions rather than enterprise value, marketing is forced to justify spend instead of leading growth.

Reclaiming the long term

We are now at a genuine inflection point. Privacy regulation has fractured digital tracking. Signal loss has weakened attribution models that once looked precise. CFOs and boards are asking harder questions about incrementality. Meanwhile, channels like CTV, retail media and social commerce have blurred the line between brand and performance altogether.

In short, the old dashboards are no longer sufficient, and everyone knows it.

The next decade of marketing effectiveness will be shaped by the choices we make today.

There’s an easy path. Accept conflicted measurement, celebrate short-term wins and optimize for what is easiest to track rather than what truly matters. It’s comfortable, familiar and keeps marketing small.

The harder path is different.

It means choosing independence, transparency and outcomes grounded in reality.

That doesn’t start with better dashboards; it starts with rebuilding trust in how results are produced and reported. When the same platforms that sell media also define success, marketing ends up grading its own homework. Over time, that erodes confidence in the function itself.

Industry leaders have been circling this point for years. The fact is, measurement alone cannot compensate for weak creative or opaque systems. What actually moves the needle is clarity, clean data and methods that executives can interrogate. In short, results that hold up in a boardroom, not just in a platform interface.

Trust is the real growth lever. Without it, marketing remains stuck in a loop of short-term fixes and long-term erosion.

This is not a technical debate; it’s a crisis of accountability.

Performance is performance. If something moves the business, it deserves to be measured honestly, whether it’s short term or long term, brand or demand, creative or commercial. And honest measurement requires independence.

As Mark Ritson, brand consultant, columnist and marketing professor has argued, the true test of marketing effectiveness is time, from sustained revenue growth and pricing power to brand resilience during downturns. Those signals matter far more than whether last quarter’s campaign beat a benchmark by two points or whatever it may be.

So what should growth-focused marketers do next?

First, demand independent measurement. If the same system sells the media and grades the outcome, that is not accountability. Independent models, experimentation frameworks and econometrics give marketing a defensible view of what truly drove incremental growth.

Second, elevate the boardroom conversation. Lead with business impact: revenue lift, margin, penetration, long-term brand effects. Independent outcomes allow marketing to speak the language that finance understands.

Third, balance today with tomorrow. Short-term efficiency matters. It becomes dangerous only when it is disconnected from long-term brand-building. The best teams manage both at once, using measurement systems that show how near-term tactics compound into durable growth.

Finally, champion transparency. Align with partners who prioritize clarity over theatrics, and walk away from those who don’t.

This moment isn’t just about fixing measurement; it’s about setting a new standard for the profession, one that rebuilds confidence, restores ambition and breaks marketing’s reliance on short-termism.

If we get it right, the next decade could be the most transformative in marketing’s history. If we don’t, we risk another 10 years of being forced to maintain a defensive posture while dashboards quietly erode growth.

Marketers are not campaign managers; we are growth leaders. It’s time that our measurement reflects that reality.

