The Future Of Mobile Performance Is CTV-Driven

For years, connecting TV advertising to mobile performance – like app downloads or purchases – was a guessing game. But with the evolution of CTV, advertisers can now link TV ad exposure directly to mobile actions, bridging the gap between the biggest screen in the home and the smallest.

CTV penetration is higher than ever. Eighty-eight percent of US households are now watching CTV, and according to a 2023 survey conducted by Samsung Ads, 70% of smart TV users are interacting with their mobile device while watching television. As a result, the opportunity for seamless cross-device engagement is massive.

Given that 80% of US adults desire personalized ads across multiple touch points, CTV has emerged as a linchpin for driving measurable omnichannel outcomes, making it an essential tool in today’s mobile-first performance marketing landscape.

Here’s how CTV is supercharging mobile engagement and the crucial role OEMs (original equipment/smart TV manufacturers) are playing in propelling performance from CTV to mobile.

OEMs: The key player in cross-channel attribution

OEMs are emerging as key partners in driving mobile outcomes, thanks to their direct relationships with vast audiences and unique insights on consumer behavior.

With smart TVs now in more than half of US households and an average of 17 connected devices per home, OEMs offer advertisers unprecedented access to first-party data from opted-in viewers across multiple platforms. This data is essential for cross-channel attribution, allowing advertisers to track how consumers engage with TV ads and subsequently take action on mobile.

By integrating their app with a mobile measurement partner (MMP), advertisers gain even clearer insights into post-campaign performance, with unified metrics spanning various platforms and devices. Samsung Ads, for example, combines proprietary first-party data from its expansive device footprint with insights from MMPs to help advertisers drive direct mobile app conversions.

In a recent campaign, a mobile gaming publisher teamed up with Samsung Ads to accelerate app installs and in-app purchases. By targeting high-intent viewers with first-party data, the gaming company slashed its cost-per-install (CPI) by 90% and saw a tenfold surge in app installs. This kind of measurable success highlights CTV’s ability to drive tangible, measurable performance outcomes.

AI-powered optimization drives mobile engagement

AI and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing CTV advertising by allowing for real-time campaign optimization to specifically drive mobile engagement. Pairing CTV ads with mobile retargeting can dramatically increase mobile conversion rates – retargeting alone accounts for 35% of app marketing conversions.

If a user watches a CTV ad, AI-powered solutions can retarget to the user with personalized content on their mobile device, creating a seamless cross-device experience. For example, if a segment of users who engage with a CTV ad frequently converts on mobile, AI can find similar users across other platforms and retarget them, driving additional app installs or purchases.

This approach capitalizes on initial interest and significantly boosts the chances of mobile conversion. AI tools can also improve app discovery and leverage predictive analytics to extend target audiences, driving mobile KPIs like app installs and purchases.

The future is here – but choose your partners wisely

CTV is much more than just a vehicle for brand awareness; it’s a performance-driven channel delivering measurable outcomes on mobile. Not all platforms are equal, and advertisers need partners that can offer substantial first-party data, AI-driven optimization and reliable attribution.

By aligning with forward-thinking partners, brands can tap into the full potential of CTV, transforming cross-device engagement into meaningful results. As the mobile-first landscape continues to evolve, those who embrace CTV’s capabilities will not only adapt to change; they’ll set the standard for the future of performance marketing.

For more articles featuring Nick Barrionuevo, click here.