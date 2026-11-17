Every few months, we get excited about an industry update, like a new ad format or AI tool. That energy is a big part of what keeps ad tech moving forward, but I believe the next five years will be shaped less by any single innovation and more by how well the tools we already have work together.

The marketing technology landscape has 15,384 solutions and counting. The opportunity now is in the gaps between them, because that’s where time, data and trust get lost.

Count the handoffs, not the features

Think about a typical day for an affiliate. They usually juggle several platforms to find offers and buy traffic. And when it comes to site or landing-page monetization, that can mean yet another platform. On top of that, they have to keep track of balances and compare reports.

Together, these tools power decisions about budgets and traffic. But every handoff takes time, and some data inevitably gets lost along the way.

Agencies feel it, too. At POSSIBLE earlier this year, the conversation turned to whether AI can finally break down those silos and perhaps eliminate a few steps along the way.

Look beyond the creative and fix the pipes first

The most important handoff in any AI workflow is the one from data to decision. AI can generate advertising copy and visuals very quickly at scale. But it can also optimize areas outside of the creative process: identifying outliers, explaining why a campaign behaves as it does, suggesting improvements, matching traffic with the right offers and taking over repetitive tasks.

What we don’t discuss enough, however, is that AI is only as good as the data it works with. If the data is flawed or weak, all AI can do is help you make the wrong decision faster. Before automating decisions, it’s worth making sure you can trust the data.

Build for change you don’t control

Some of the riskiest handoffs are the ones we don’t control at all, especially our dependence on platforms that can change the rules overnight.

In February, Google removed parked domains from its Search Partner Network, and a long-established monetization model suddenly became much harder to rely on. Last year, Chrome started automatically revoking notification permissions from sites if users ignore them. And, notably, Google’s decision to retire key Privacy Sandbox APIs showed how uncertain it is to wait for one big replacement.

Changes like these will keep coming. However, there is something we can do: Build businesses that adapt quickly. When the parked-domain change happened, RollerAds didn’t start from scratch; we adapted the traffic monetization infrastructure we already had to work with domain traffic. In my experience, that’s what most real innovation looks like: spotting a shift early and building on what you already do well.

Trust is the product

The last handoff is between partners, and it only works if both sides trust what they’re seeing.

Advertisers need to trust their partner platform and the traffic this platform provides. Publishers need to be able to predict their earnings. Affiliates need their conversions reported accurately. A great interface makes all of this easier to see, but what earns trust is what’s underneath: reliable tracking, fraud protection and clear, honest communication.

Make ad tech understandable

If I could ask the industry for one thing, it would be to make ad tech understandable.

At its core, the idea of digital advertising is simple: Show people relevant ads. But, over time, it has grown into a complex mix of acronyms, integrations and dashboards.

Here’s my invitation to every platform: Before shipping the next feature, count the handoffs it removes. That’s the thinking behind RollerAds as a full-cycle ad platform. We’ve brought buying traffic, monetizing sites and running offers together in one account, and we keep looking for more steps to remove. The next big thing in ad tech may not be a thing at all. It will be the stage when tools combine into one seamless process with fewer handoffs, data we can trust, businesses that can absorb change and partners who make hard things simpler.

We can start building it today.