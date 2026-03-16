Home Agencies To Succeed With Paid Media, This Indie Agency Advises Nailing Organic First
Agencies

To Succeed With Paid Media, This Indie Agency Advises Nailing Organic First

By

SHARE:
An interview with Ian Hiscock Head of Paid Media

Content creation and media buying are often treated as siloes, especially in agencies. But for social-first shop LV8 (pronounced like the word “elevate”), these two disciplines are inseparable.

LV8 first launched as a digital marketing agency in 2024, offering services related to influencer marketing, content creation and social media management for entertainment-adjacent brands, such as Netflix and Live Nation.

In February, LV8 decided to launch a dedicated, full-service paid media practice and hired Ian Hiscock, whose background lies in music-focused PR, marketing and talent buying, to lead it. Previously, LV8 had mostly outsourced the function.

The paid media team is still quite small – in fact, it’s really only Hiscock at the moment. “I’m kind of a lone wolf at the agency for now, handling all the paid things while everyone else works on the content side,” he told AdExchanger.

But by expanding more into paid media, Hiscock said, LV8 will be able to extend the value of its organic content, as well as gain access to conversion data and deeper insights that many social platforms reserve for buyers.

AdExchanger spoke with Hiscock to learn more about his new role and why he thinks paid media requires good organic content to be successful.

AdExchanger: How does LV8’s organic content strategy inform its paid content strategy?

IAN HISCOCK: The content team will work with creators to develop all kinds of hooks – trying out different angles on all that content, seeing what works best organically and then taking the top performers from the organic side and running those into paid to push them further.

There definitely can be asset creation on the paid side. But, in our case, it’s mostly about further amplifying our high-performing, organic creative.

How do KPIs inform the strategies you develop?

A lot of people get fixated on cost per click, which is very important, but it’s a surface-level metric. We like to take it further and look at things like clickthrough rate or hook rates, which are three-second engaged views divided by the total number of impressions. That’s a measure of the content’s ability to keep people watching.

Hook rate is not a hugely reported metric. It’s actually a custom metric you have to set up in Meta. It’s very common on the organic side of things, but I think looking at it in paid media is becoming a bigger thing.

What are the biggest challenges facing social media marketers?

A lot of advertisers have lost a bit of faith in paid and maybe haven’t felt that it’s as effective as it can be. I think that comes down to content quality.

Some brands still have concerns working with creators, regardless of who it is – just letting someone else’s face be at the forefront of pushing their product or service. But, obviously, influencer marketing has been around for a while, and it’s definitely here to stay.

What impact do you see AI-generated content having on the social media ecosystem?

AI-generated content can feel inauthentic, because it is. I’m pro-AI in a lot of ways, but I’m also not really a proponent of using AI-generated assets. Real, human-created stuff will always perform better.

Where I think AI is incredible, though, is in how the algorithms on TikTok and Meta can take signals from different audiences and find new audiences to serve ads. That’s something that’s really shifted on Meta’s advertising platform in recent years. They used to be very into audience targeting, getting specific with age ranges or regions. But with their new system, you can heavily rely on AI to find the right people to reach, and that works incredibly well.

LV8 describes itself as a “social-first” agency, but are there other channels you’ve considered expanding into, like TV or CTV?

I don’t think we’d be opposed to it, especially CTV. There are a lot of ways to take the concepts that are working well, like vertical video with text on screen, and apply that to CTV.

Within social, Snapchat is uncharted territory for a lot of advertisers. And then the other one I’ve had my eye on is Reddit. I think it’s amazing that you can target ads specifically to subreddits, and there’s a lot of potential there that I’d like to explore with some of our clients.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

Tagged in:

Must Read

Marketers

Viant Had A Good Q4, But Still Needs To Punch Up At Bigger Platforms

Viant reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Wednesday evening and investors appeared pleased.

Puzzle pieces connected together. Two puzzle pieces with cables coming together on yellow background. Problem solving concept, business solutions and ideas. Vector illustration.
AI

The Boring Infrastructure That Could Make Agentic AI Happen For Ad Tech

AI agents are moving fast, but MadConnect says ad tech’s slow, messy plumbing still needs an overhaul before agentic marketing can really work.

AdExplainer

Understanding MCP, The ‘Universal Adapter’ For AI In Advertising

Your TL;DR on MCP, the open standard that lets AI models connect to tools, remember context and run workflows across platforms.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
CTV

YouTube Americas Leader Tara Walpert Levy Says Measurement Proves Creators Do TV Ads Best

“We are focused on being where the world watches video,” said Tara Walpert Levy, YouTube’s VP, Americas at the Convergent TV conference in NYC on Thursday. “And to us that now is TV.”

CTV Roundup

Paramount Skydance Is Trying To Buy WBD. Now What?

Late last week, Netflix walked away from plans to acquire Warner Bros., clearing the way for Paramount Skydance to scoop up the whole company with its hostile takeover bid.

Commerce

Sallie Has An Ad Business And Meta Is Declining Credit Cards

Sallie, the major issuer of US education loans, is getting into the retail media network business.

Popular

  1. Dennis Buchheim, Snowflake
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Beyond Automation: How AI Is Rewiring Control In The Ad Tech Stack

    The advertising industry is full of noise about AI making buy-side and sell-side processes more efficient. That framing is convenient, but it misses a broader point, writes Snowflake’s Dennis Buchheim.

  2. Mike Finnerty, president, US, Mutinex
    Measurement

    MMM Platform Mutinex Brings On TransUnion’s Mike Finnerty To Head Its US Business

    Mike Finnerty is leaving TransUnion to become Mutinex’s US president and lead the company’s expansion stateside.

  3. Comic: CAPI-baras
    CTV

    Are CAPIs The Next Phase Of Performance TV?

    Netflix unveiled its own conversion API to help brands measure outcomes as CAPIs become increasingly popular in streaming advertising.

  4. house magnifying glass real estate
    AI

    How Realtor.com Is Using AI Creative To Expand Its Ad Footprint

    Realtor.com is working with AI marketing startup BrandComms.AI to generate ad creative more quickly and across a wider array of channels.

  5. Marketers

    Viant Had A Good Q4, But Still Needs To Punch Up At Bigger Platforms

    Viant reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings on Wednesday evening and investors appeared pleased.