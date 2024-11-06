Home Advertiser How Dewar’s Uses Social Media – And Golf – To Target A New Generation Of Scotch Drinkers
Advertiser

How Dewar’s Uses Social Media – And Golf – To Target A New Generation Of Scotch Drinkers

By

SHARE:

With signal loss on the rise, many advertisers are giving first-party data more of a shot.

Not scotch whisky brand Dewar’s, though. (In this case, “whisky” is the correct spelling – “whiskey” with an “e” is used for Irish and American varieties.)

While Dewar’s has access to its own internal sales data, for the purposes of ad targeting it mainly relies on social media to find its audience.

The scale of a walled garden like Meta allows Dewar’s to reach audiences based on affinity while obeying age-related alcohol advertising restrictions.

“We’re really careful as an organization to be super compliant when it comes to first-party data,” said Laila Mignoni, global VP of marketing and creative excellence at Bacardi, which owns Dewar’s.

Changing course

Targeting self-identified whisky drinkers has proven effective, of course. But so has targeting fans of golf, given how much the two audiences overlap.

“The link between pure Scotch whisky and golf really goes back to its origins, to Scotland,” said Brian Cox, VP of Dewar’s for North America.

What’s more surprising is that golf, one of the only viable options for pandemic socializing in 2020, continued to grow long after the end of social distancing.

According to the National Golf Foundation, 35.5 million Americans played golf either on or off the course in 2019. By last year, that number had jumped to 45 million. Of those, 18- to 34-year-olds represent the largest segment, at just over 12 million.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Unlocking Retail Benefits; Time To Take Off The Training Wheels

To reach their ideal persona within that group – namely, millennial drinkers over the age of 30 with disposable income – Dewar’s has begun to incorporate more digital, social and experiential options into its media mix, including placements on Golf.com and the United States Golf Association (USGA) website.

Dewar’s also works with Instagram influencers, such as #MakeGolfCool’s co-founder Roger Steele, as well as with educational or review-based YouTube channels, like the Whisk(e)y Vault.

“In a category like whisky, you have multiple communities, be it from a lifestyle perspective [or] from an expertise perspective,” Mignoni said. “Looking at how you build communities and how we can segment those communities through social media is key to us.”

Drivers of success

 Although digital represents a larger portion of its advertising budget, linear TV still has an important place within the Dewar’s media mix.

Dewar’s is a major partner of the US Open broadcast, which, in 2024, saw record-breaking numbers on NBC and Peacock, including a 17% viewership increase on streaming.

Cox shared that around 10 million of the people who tuned in during the tournament likely engaged with the brand’s online presence in some way, whether via its social media presence or on USGA.com.

Audiences exposed to a Dewar’s ad during the US Open were also more engaged with the brand than those that weren’t, according to live brand-tracking studies conducted by Dewar’s.

More importantly, though, sales are up. Since becoming the official scotch whisky of the US Open in 2021, Dewar’s has seen growth in its overall market share, particularly among 30- to 40-year-olds.

But for Cox, the best form of promotion is “liquid to lips” – in other words, letting the product speak for itself, particularly at the brand’s in-person activations at golfing events across the country.

“We have quite a sophisticated marketing and sales machine,” he said, “but it always comes back to what’s in the bottle.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
antitrust

Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

Publishers

NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

Mark Proulx, global director of media quality & responsibility, Kenvue
Marketers

How Kenvue Avoided $3 Million In Wasted Media Spend

Stop thinking about brand safety verification as “insurance” – a way to avoid undesirable content – and start thinking about it as an opportunity to build positive brand associations, says Kenvue’s Mark Proulx.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Lunch Is Searched
alphabet

Based On Its Q3 Earnings, Maybe AIphabet Should Just Change Its Name To AI-phabet

Google hit some impressive revenue benchmarks in Q3. But investors seemed to only have eyes for AI.

Platforms

Reddit’s Ads Biz Exploded In Q3, Albeit From A Small Base

Ad revenue grew 56% YOY even without some of Reddit’s shiny new ad products, including generative AI creative tools and in-comment ads, being fully integrated into its platform.

Publishers

Freestar Is Taking The ‘Baby Carrot’ Approach To Curation

Freestar adopted a new approach to curation developed by Audigent that gives buyers a priority lane to publisher inventory with higher viewability and attention scores than most open-auction inventory.

Popular

  1. Mark Proulx, global director of media quality & responsibility, Kenvue
    Marketers

    How Kenvue Avoided $3 Million In Wasted Media Spend

    Stop thinking about brand safety verification as “insurance” – a way to avoid undesirable content – and start thinking about it as an opportunity to build positive brand associations, says Kenvue’s Mark Proulx.

  2. Publishers

    NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

    While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

  3. PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    The Case For Turning Google’s Network Biz Into A Nonprofit

    If the DOJ wins its ad tech antitrust case against Google, it shouldn’t force a breakup, says Arete Research’s Richard Kramer, who proposes this novel solution instead: Google should spin out its network business into a public interest corporation with no hidden fees.

  4. Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
    Data Privacy Roundup

    The Kids Aren’t Playing In The Privacy Sandbox

    Even when third-party cookie deprecation was ostensibly still in the offing last year, there was only modest publisher adoption of the Protected Audiences and Topics APIs, according to data from Sincera.

  5. Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
    antitrust

    Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

    If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.