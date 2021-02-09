Monetizing TV News Post Trump; WordPress Buys Parse.ly

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.

With Trump out of office, media companies will have to figure out how news fits into a streaming future. CNBC reports that the news frenzy around Donald Trump’s presidency allowed news companies to delay any dramatic shifts to their business models for nearly five years. (Uh, thanks, I guess?) Trump’s consistent appearances on Fox News and the daily swirl of controversies boosted ratings for every news network and kept media companies focused on the linear status quo. But despite a lively month for news in January with the Capitol insurgence and Biden’s inauguration, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC each only drew around 1.3 million viewers during the day – and numbers like that will do little to impress Wall Street. What’s a million viewers when Disney+ has 260 million? Folding news into entertainment-based streaming products makes little sense because audiences for news just aren’t very big, said Rich Greenfield, a media analyst at LightShed Partners. “News doesn’t have that many viewers, and there’s nothing that’s going to change that,” he said. “News won’t go away. Local news will exist. Cable news will exist. They’ll just all be smaller businesses.”

WordPress parent company Automattic is buying content analytics provider Parse.ly, and while Terms of the deal were not disclosed, Automattic’s CEO Matt Mullenweg told The Wall Street Journal that it’s the company’s largest acquisition so far by both cost and revenue. Automattic also owns Tumblr and Longreads. Parse.ly’s customers include the NBA, Bloomberg and us, AdExchanger. Buying Parse.ly will allow WordPress users to access information about how their content is performing on social media as well as other data analytics, including how many people are viewing a piece of content. Clients can also analyze the type of content that people read before they convert, which is data that businesses can use to optimize their content production to drive specific KPIs, such as subscriptions, event sign-ups or product purchases. [Related in AdExchanger:” Parse.ly Expands Its Remit To Track How Content Drives Conversions.”]

Facebook, Twitter and YouTube all failed to curb hate speech and misinformation last year as the US struggled with widespread polarization related to the presidential election and COVID-19, according to a study by IPG Mediabrands released on Monday. According to Yahoo! Finance, IPG’s audit graded the progress – or lack thereof – made by the top social media platforms across 10 categories that encompass what it calls "media responsibility," such as protecting the well-being of children and providing more transparency for advertisers. Facebook, Twitter and YouTube all performed worse at stopping hate speech on their platforms in the second half of 2020 compared with the first. Facebook, however, did show some improvements in its ability to clamp down on false and misleading content by removing pages and groups related to the QAnon … while YouTube made no significant changes to its misinformation policies. Nine social media platforms agreed to participate in the audit. Of them, smaller platforms, including TikTok – which was nearly banned in the US over concerns about data privacy – made notable advances throughout 2020. [Related in USA Today: “Facebook Cracks Down On Lies About COVID And Vaccines, But Is It Enough To Combat Anti-Vaccination Activists?”]

