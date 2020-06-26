A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
News From The NewFronts: TikTok Announces AR Ads, Snap Ballyhoos Its Gen Z Audience Live Industry Updates: NYT Lays Off 68; Google Adds $200M To Ad Grants Program For Nonprofits Google Opens Its Black Box And Shares Fees Across DV360, Google Ads And Google Ad Manager Google Loses Share Of Ad Market As Travel Brands Pull Back On Search Apple Is Putting IDFA Use Under The Microscope NBCU’s Mark Marshall On How TV Advertising Will Evolve This Year The IAB Tech Lab Sunsets DigiTrust, As Third-Party Cookies Turn To Dust ALC Rebrands As Adstra, And Enters The Crowded Identity Graph Market BidSwitch's Barry Adams On Keeping An Eye On The Bouncing Ball In Ad Tech»
Comic: Another Bite?
Add a comment