Home Technology Cannes-terview: Why Audio Ad Spend Still Lags, According To Spotify’s CPO
Cannes Lions 2026

Cannes-terview: Why Audio Ad Spend Still Lags, According To Spotify’s CPO

By

SHARE:
Sounds of nature. Musical notes scattered above rolling ocean waves on sandy beach

A lot of the conversations folks have in Cannes are the same ones they’re having at home, the only difference being that both parties are wearing sunglasses and linen shorts.

One of those recurring threads is audio. Not unlike gaming, audio commands time and attention, but the ad dollars haven’t caught up.

It’s a head-scratcher that Per Sandell, Spotify’s chief product officer, spends a lot of time thinking about.

“Audio is by far the most underrepresented medium that exists in advertising today,” Sandell told AdExchanger in Cannes.

Hardly a surprising take from someone who oversees Spotify’s ad tech infrastructure, but he’s not wrong. As of last year, ad-supported listeners accounted for 63% of Spotify’s total audience, but only generated roughly 10% of its total revenue.

Out of sync

So, what’s the deal?

According to Sandell, the issue isn’t that marketers aren’t interested. It’s more of a plumbing problem.

Audio is scattered across sellers – “it’s historically been very fragmented,” he said – which makes it harder to buy than it should be. Measurement also lags other channels.

Spotify’s response has been to develop its own ad stack. It built a first-party ad server and launched an ad exchange plugged into most of the major DSPs, including The Trade Desk, Yahoo, Google’s DV360 and Amazon DSP.

“Across the board, no major [buying] platform really had audio as a big part of their inventory,” Sandell said.

As of Q1, roughly one-third of Spotify’s inventory is biddable, but pricing varies by format and context. For example, standard display units tend to be cheaper, while host-read podcast ads and high-touch sponsorships are pricier. Programmatic audio sits somewhere in the middle.

What matters more than price, though, is return on investment, Sandell said, because most biddable spend is governed by algorithms that automatically steer budgets toward whatever’s working.

“ROI is what drives pricing in the world we’re moving into,” he said. “As long as we’re able to deliver ROI and efficiently use impressions, we’ll be able to find the right way to deliver value to our clients.”

‘Bit of a conundrum’

The emphasis on ROI naturally leads to questions about measurement and control. For advertisers to treat audio like a core channel, Sandell said, they need to be able to manage it just like any other buy.

Spotify has been improving its review processes and strengthening its quality and safety checks, including screening ads before they run on the platform and monitoring what’s already live.

“These are the kinds of things AI is very, very good at,” Sandell said. “You can pretty much solve for these needs with the advancements in LLMs.”

On the creative side, Spotify is also using AI to take some of the friction out of making audio ads. For a long time, brands focused most of their energy on display, video and social, and audio was considered “a sort of back burner creative format,” he said.

But the barriers are starting to fall.

Better text-to-speech tools and prompt-based workflows mean advertisers can plug in key phrases to include or avoid, generate scripts, tweak the copy, select from a catalog of synthetic voices and background music and quickly turn the whole shebang into a finished audio spot.

According to Sandell, more than 7,000 advertisers have created over 20,000 ads using Spotify’s AI tools.

Not that any of this is a guarantee that audio will finally get a share of budget that matches engagement and time spent. For now, audio “is still one of the most underinvested areas in media,” Sandell said.

“But it’s one of the mediums with the highest impact and the highest amount of recall,” he said, “so it really is a bit of a conundrum.”

Tagged in:

Must Read

CTV

Walmart Buys Vibe.co To Woo SMBs To Streaming

Walmart will buy Vibe.co, a self-serve video ad platform, in hopes of attracting more small and medium-sized advertisers to connected TV.

OpenAI's debut in Cannes
ChatGPT ads

At Its First-Ever Cannes, OpenAI Says ‘We Are Clearly In The Advertising Business Now’

Bonjour, ChatGPT ads. OpenAI’s inaugural Cannes Lions appearance doubled as a coming‑out party for its baby ad business.

Friends high-five while watching a football soccer match
CTV

Fire TV Makes A Play For Its Share Of Home Screen Ad Dollars

Amazon is making a splash at Cannes by touting recent Fire TV interface upgrades designed to help viewers find relevant content more easily, including when they are watching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Overfrequency
CTV

Omnicom Can Now Measure Ad Frequency Across Multiple CTV Platforms

For the first time, Omnicom can directly compare ad frequency and performance across multiple major streamers, which typically prefer to keep data locked inside their walled gardens.

CTV

Inside The Trade Desk’s Pitch For Ventura TV OS

The Trade Desk is muscling its way into the TV operating system business with its Ventura OS – but the real story isn’t the product itself. It’s what TTD’s ambitions reveal about conflicts of interest within the industry and the inherent mismatch between consumer and advertiser needs.

The Big Story Podcast
PODCAST: The Big Story

Mergers And Operating Systems Are Reshaping TV Ads

The broadcast and streaming worlds are being pulled together by a wave of major M&A, from Fox’s $22 billion acquisition of Roku to Paramount’s merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. TV Land, naturally, is watching closely.

Popular

  1. Comic: Overfrequency
    CTV

    Omnicom Can Now Measure Ad Frequency Across Multiple CTV Platforms

    For the first time, Omnicom can directly compare ad frequency and performance across multiple major streamers, which typically prefer to keep data locked inside their walled gardens.

  2. CTV

    Walmart Buys Vibe.co To Woo SMBs To Streaming

    Walmart will buy Vibe.co, a self-serve video ad platform, in hopes of attracting more small and medium-sized advertisers to connected TV.

  3. OpenAI's debut in Cannes
    ChatGPT ads

    At Its First-Ever Cannes, OpenAI Says ‘We Are Clearly In The Advertising Business Now’

    Bonjour, ChatGPT ads. OpenAI’s inaugural Cannes Lions appearance doubled as a coming‑out party for its baby ad business.

  4. Comic: Quarterly Revenue Planning
    Publishers

    What Remains Of Vox Media Is Getting Bought By Penske Media Corp.

    Remember last month when James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems acquired roughly half of Vox Media, specifically New York Magazine, Vox and its podcast network? Well, the other shoe – err, sale – has dropped.

  5. CTV

    Inside The Trade Desk’s Pitch For Ventura TV OS

    The Trade Desk is muscling its way into the TV operating system business with its Ventura OS – but the real story isn’t the product itself. It’s what TTD’s ambitions reveal about conflicts of interest within the industry and the inherent mismatch between consumer and advertiser needs.