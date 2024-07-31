DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle
What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.
For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?
The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”
Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.
You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.
In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox – and a new controversy was born.
Google is still figuring out what a cookie opt-in or opt-out model would look like — and how it would affect development and adoption for the Chrome Privacy Sandbox.
Investor, industry veteran and former SpotX CEO Mike Shehan returns from the ad tech sidelines to join the C-suite at Telly, a startup that gives away free TVs in exchange for viewer data.
“Can you tell me which hour of the day is most profitable for us?”
It’s a familiar scenario: You’re meeting with your client to review their latest campaign dashboard, and your client asks for a custom metric that goes just beyond the dashboard you’re sharing with them. You say you’ll check with the team and get right back to them.
By reversing its position on third-party cookie deprecation, Google’s is acknowledging its inability to effectively execute its plans for the Privacy Sandbox. It’s time Google commits to competing with the rest of the industry rather than dictating terms.