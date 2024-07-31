Refine your search

Online Advertising

DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

Cookie caption contest (we've got until 2024, folks)
Privacy Sandbox

Vendors Like RTB House And Raptive Bought Into The Privacy Sandbox. Do They Feel Burned?

For some, Chrome’s news that it’s keeping third-party cookies was a moment of vindication. But was it a cruel blow to partners that tested the Privacy Sandbox in good faith?

Comic: Surveillance Advertising
Commerce Media

The FTC Orders Companies To Disclose Info On “Surveillance Pricing”

The FTC is ordering data from eight companies, which Commissioner Lina Khan describes as part of a “shadowy ecosystem of pricing middlemen,” in pursuit of visibility into “surveillance pricing.”

Privacy Theater
alphabet

Alphabet Earnings Earn A Shrug From Investors, But Nobody Else Can Keep Up

Alphabet is so big that, even when it’s growing slowly – YouTube, for example, disappointed with a lower-than-expected growth rate – it’s still outpacing competitors.

Comic: What's your pick?
Chrome third-party cookies

Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
Online Advertising

Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud

In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox –  and a new controversy was born.

