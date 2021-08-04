Criteo Sees Ad Revenue Rebound, And Reshapes Its Pitch As A DSP And SSP Hybrid

Product chief Todd Parsons said that Criteo’s direct relationships on the supply and demand sides help it reduce the advertiser “tech tax” – in this case, the cut of the overall media budget that would be parceled out to the SSP.
Google Chrome’s delay in phasing out the third-party cookie “granted a reprieve” to Criteo and others in the space that are testing and building first-party data solutions, Parsons said. But the desire to connect the buy and sell sides still exists.
“We’re racing ahead so media owners can activate first-party data from their domain,” he said. “A direct connection is the only way to achieve that, not through an SSP.”
But there are also whole new potential growth areas.
Parsons pointed to outstream video and shoppable video units as a lucrative new market. Criteo also has “the makings of an incredible affiliate network,” and is evaluating and testing affiliate partners, though expanding into affiliate is more of an aspiration more than a true product at this point.
“There are a lot of things we wanted to do within our media owner network that we haven’t done in the past as our business was focused on retargeting,” he said.
Now the focus is on the self-serve platform, where publishers and advertisers can bring their own data, as opposed to the managed service retargeting Criteo is known for.
“Our commerce media platform is the platform on which we can provide (first-party data) capabilities across the open internet,” Clarken said. “That’s what we’re laser-focused on.”
