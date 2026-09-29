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The Industry’s Best Honored at the 2026 AdExchanger Awards Gala

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New York, NY (September 29, 2026) — Advertising and ad tech’s most innovative organizations, technologies and leaders were celebrated this week at the 2026 AdExchanger Awards Gala, held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City. More than 250 senior leaders from across advertising, media and ad tech gathered for what has become the industry’s most anticipated evening of the year.

The evening recognized excellence across the full spectrum of advertising and ad tech — from breakthrough technologies and data-driven campaigns to visionary leadership and innovative media strategies. Winners were announced live on stage, representing the organizations and teams driving measurable impact across programmatic media, commerce media, connected TV, identity, measurement, artificial intelligence and advertising technology.

This year’s winners represent the best of the industry, featuring standout organizations including People Inc., PubMatic, DoorDash, Magnite, Index Exchange and many more. The 2026 class sets the standard for performance, innovation and growth across the advertising ecosystem.

View the complete list of 2026 winners.

“This year’s winners exemplify the caliber of work that is truly moving the industry forward,” said Gordon Plutsky, VP/Brand Leader of AdExchanger. “From technology innovation to data-driven strategy and visionary leadership, these organizations represent what best-in-class looks like across advertising, media and ad tech. It was an honor to celebrate them in New York.”

A special congratulations to the winner of the People’s Programmatic Pick, Mike Richter of Unplugged Collective, honored by his peers in a live audience vote for bringing immersive experiences to the programmatic industry.

The 2026 AdExchanger Awards Gala was held in conjunction with Programmatic I/O New York, AdExchanger’s flagship event for the programmatic media and advertising community, bringing together leaders from across brands, agencies, publishers and technology to celebrate excellence and the innovations shaping the industry’s future.

For questions about the AdExchanger Awards, contact Alex Audrain at aaudrain@accessintel.com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact sales@adexchanger.com.

About AdExchanger

AdExchanger is the leading source of news, analysis, events and thought leadership for the digital advertising and marketing industry. Through award-winning journalism, industry events and the annual AdExchanger Awards, the brand recognizes the organizations, technologies and leaders advancing the future of programmatic media and data-driven advertising.

About Chief Marketer Network

The Chief Marketer Network (CMN) is a leading marketing intelligence hub connecting a global portfolio of specialized media brands spanning advertising technology, marketing, communications, events and media. With an aggregate audience of more than one million marketing professionals, CMN delivers trusted insights, industry recognition and community-building initiatives that empower marketers to stay ahead of what’s next. Its portfolio includes AdExchanger, Chief Marketer, PRNEWS, Event Marketer, Cynopsis, LeadsCon, CFX, AdMonsters and more.

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