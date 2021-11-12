A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
Another Consumer Brand Enters Ad Tech, As MLM Seller Nu Skin Acquires Mavely Latest Executive Departure From The IAB Creates A Power Vacuum On The Public Policy Team AMEX Invests In ‘Shoppertainment’ Startup Firework, As Merchants Push For Video Commerce IAB Report Charts The Rise Of Ecommerce Brands Fed By CTV And Retail Media To Accrue First-Party Data, Food & Beverage Brands Try Out Sales Gimmicks Amazon Busts Its Way To The Top Of Gartner’s 2021 Ad Tech Magic Quadrant There’s (Finally) A Marketer Case Study For Unified ID 2.0 Why Trade Desk Vet David Danziger Jumped To Clean Room Startup Habu Why Atrociously Bad News Barely Even Touches Facebook’s Bottom Line»
Comic: Apple Who?
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!
Add a comment