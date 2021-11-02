Inside Agency Transformation During The Great Resignation With Wavemaker Changemaker Kathryn Spaeth

Change is the law of life – and it’s on Kathryn Spaeth’s daily to-do list.

As the newly appointed global chief transformation officer at WPP agency Wavemaker, Spaeth is bringing her experience from the consulting world at Accenture to bear in agency land. The agency model must evolve along with technology and consumer behavior.

Plus, agencies, which heavily rely on Gen Z and millennials to populate their workforce, are at the forefront of changing perceptions about what makes jobs attractive and fulfilling.

Still, attracting talent to agencies during the ongoing Great Resignation of 2021 is no easy task.

“The workforce is evolving, and we are resource constrained – that is a very practical, real challenge we are facing today, right now,” Spaeth says on this week’s episode.

At the same time, agencies need to look inward to spur themselves to change so they can remain strategic advisors to their clients. This requires a mindset shift.

“It’s not just about the data and the insights,” Spaeth says. “It’s the convergence, too, of the storytelling that’s possible with content and creative elements.”

When these pieces come together, agencies are in a better position to empower clients to uncover solutions that, in Spaeth’s view, “evolve their business and change how consumers and customers engage with their products, their company – and, ultimately, help build their brands.”

Also in this episode: What is positive provocation; bolstering Wavemaker’s relationship with Amazon, Google and Facebook; and Spaeth tries her hand at vegetable gardening.