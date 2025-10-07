The Full-Funnel Retail Media Network: Bridging On-Site And Off-Site For Seamless Customer Journeys

Retail media networks (RMNs) burst onto the scene as a transformative solution for lower-funnel, point-of-purchase conversions. It’s no wonder the category is surging: eMarketer projects retail media spending will top $60 billion in the US alone this year (up 20% from 2024) and reach $100 billion in the US by 2028.

But as advertisers shift toward full-funnel strategies, RMNs are evolving well beyond the “conversion-only” mindset. By harnessing deep, high-frequency consumer insights, they can now deliver value across every stage of the buying journey, building awareness, driving consideration and strengthening loyalty.

The key to unlocking this broader potential? Seamlessly bridging on-site and off-site advertising, connecting with consumers wherever they are and creating cohesive, high-impact customer journeys that maximize ROI.

Beyond ‘last click’

Traditional RMNs excel at the final push by turning intent into immediate sales. But modern buying journeys are complex and nonlinear. A streaming TV ad might spark curiosity days before a shopper taps “Buy Now.” A social placement could plant the seed that blossoms into an in-app order weeks later. Last-click models struggle to capture this reality, undervaluing earlier interactions and skewing budget allocation.

This narrow view also misses a bigger opportunity, which is to use RMNs to shape brand perception, nurture loyalty and create incremental growth. Expanding RMN activity to the upper and mid-funnel – through channels like connected TV, social media and native placements in retailer apps – ensures brands can connect earlier, stay present through consideration and reengage after the sale.

Some RMNs are already moving fast in this direction – making it possible to connect high-intent audiences not just on-site but across the open web. Self-serve platforms now allow advertisers to activate audiences across search, social and programmatic, while also linking off-site impressions to on-site actions with closed-loop measurement. The result is more coordinated, full-funnel campaigns that deliver both precision and accountability.

Harnessing an RMN’s first-party data advantage

Advertisers know consistent cross-channel messaging drives loyalty and repeat business. RMNs hold a critical edge here in the form of rich first-party data that’s privacy-compliant and fueled by real consumer actions, including purchase history, browsing patterns, location-based activity and real-time intent signals.

RMNs can build robust audiences for both on-site and off-site campaigns, delivering precision targeting at scale. And when that data is as frequent and granular as order-by-order transactions, advertisers can reach audiences in context, targeting lapsed buyers with tailored offers or engaging competitor shoppers with timely awareness plays, for example.

4 pillars of a seamless on-site/off-site RMN strategy

To fully realize the potential of an integrated RMN, marketers need a clear framework for connecting on-site and off-site efforts. These four pillars outline how to turn first-party data and cross-channel capabilities into a cohesive, high-performance strategy.

1. Use rich first-party data for holistic targeting

Full-funnel RMNs use high-fidelity, real-time data to power precise audience segments across channels. Behavioral insights, such as purchase frequency, order recency and category preferences, allow advertisers to deliver timely, relevant messages. Dayparting adds another layer of precision by aligning campaigns with when consumers are most likely to engage. For example, a snack brand could activate awareness ads in the afternoon when demand spikes, then close the loop with in-app sponsored listings to capture conversions later that evening.

DoorDash Ads brings this to life by tapping into frequent, real-time signals to enable both contextual on-site personalization and precise off-site activation. The result: Advertisers can orchestrate seamless, relevant touch points that reach the right customers at the right moment.

2. Use AI and automation to scale execution

Data volume isn’t the challenge – execution speed is. Without automation, human processes become the bottleneck. Next-gen AI capabilities now automate campaign setup, bidding, creative optimization and cross-channel budget allocation. These tools simplify targeting and optimization, enabling advertisers to unlock the full value of an RMN’s first-party data without the time and cost of traditional manual processes.

3. Deploy diverse ad formats strategically

Effective full-funnel engagement requires matching the right format to the right moment. On-site mainstays like sponsored products, category banners and in-app video drive last-mile conversion. Off-site ads, formats like CTV ads, social shoppable content and programmatic video help build brand awareness and influence consideration. When coordinated with in-app placements, these campaigns maintain consistent creative and messaging so every touch point feels like part of the same brand story.

4. Unify measurement with closed-loop attribution

Beneath all of this is a foundational requirement for reliable, accurate measurement. Brands need to be able to accurately attribute success across disparate channels, especially as the customer journey becomes increasingly fragmented. Leading RMNs offer closed-loop attribution that links offsite exposures to verifiable online and in-store transactions, providing marketers with the accountability they need. This level of transparency helps advertisers measure what matters most: how every impression translates into real business outcomes.

The future of retail media is integrated

RMNs have quickly risen to the top of advertiser priority lists for good reason. They offer brand-safe, data-rich environments with proven performance. The next evolution will see RMNs stepping fully into the role of omnichannel media partners – uniting high-intent, real-time audience data with advanced off-site capabilities, self-serve tools and closed-loop measurement.

DoorDash Ads is at the forefront of this shift. With Symbiosys, its self-serve audience activation platform, advertisers can extend reach across search, social and programmatic, while connecting off-site exposures back to on-site actions with precision and accountability.

And the results are already clear. Proximo Spirits combined on-site and off-site ads with DoorDash Ads to capture 60% new-to-brand sales, achieve a 200% return on ad spend and drive off-site impression volume 10x higher than on-site. Proof points like these show how integrated, full-funnel campaigns can simultaneously build brand equity and drive measurable growth.

In an era of signal loss and media fragmentation, this ability to unify data, formats and measurement is critical. The goal: Create platforms where marketers can cultivate immediate sales and long-term loyalty – and ultimately own the customer journey from first impression to repeat purchase.

For more articles featuring DoorDash Ads, click here.