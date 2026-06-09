Advertising Doesn’t Need More Tools – It Needs Better Workflows

For years, independent agencies won business by being different from holding companies: agile, responsive and flexible, with closer client relationships.

Today, clients increasingly expect their smaller agency partners to deliver many of the same capabilities as the largest agency networks, including omnichannel campaigns, audience intelligence, competitive analysis, advanced measurement and a unified view of performance across every channel.

But most independent agencies don’t have the staffing, budgets or operational infrastructure of a holding company. The work gets done, but often through a patchwork of processes that consume valuable time, create opportunities for error and make it harder for agencies to focus on what clients actually pay them for, which is strategy, insights and business outcomes.

This growing gap between client expectations and operational reality may be one of the biggest challenges facing independent agencies today.

It’s also creating an opportunity for a new generation of AI-powered intelligence platforms designed not simply to automate tasks but to connect the fragmented workflows that modern media buying increasingly depends on.

The hidden cost of modern media buying

Independent agencies haven’t stood still as client expectations have expanded. Most are already delivering sophisticated, multichannel strategies for their clients. The challenge is how much manual work it takes to get there. Programmatic often represents just 15% to 20% of a client’s media budget but can account for up to 80% of the operational workload.

Why? Because everything happens in silos, from separate research and planning systems to activation spread across multiple DSPs, platforms and walled gardens. Not to mention reporting and analysis that require data from yet another collection of tools.

Each handoff creates both friction and opportunities for inconsistency, as well as adds another layer of operational complexity. And all of this is juggled through heavily manual, often ad hoc workflows that are time-consuming, costly and suck attention away from higher-value client services.

Launching and managing campaigns often requires teams to gather research, estimate performance, reconcile reporting, identify optimization opportunities and translate results into client-ready recommendations. For lean teams, this operational burden can become a growth constraint, consuming time that would be better spent on strategy.

Media choice is still the point

None of this means independent agencies should retreat into simpler, closed systems. The ability to choose across platforms, channels and partners is one of the most important advantages an agency of any size can offer.

No single DSP, walled garden, data provider or measurement solution is best for every advertiser. Different campaigns require different combinations of channels, inventory, data and measurement, which is why platform-agnostic buying remains so important.

But that openness also introduces complexity. The more options an agency can access, the more systems it must coordinate. The more channels a campaign spans, the harder it becomes to maintain a unified view of performance. The more partners there are involved, the more difficult it becomes to make fast, confident decisions.

Moreover, when research, planning, activation, optimization and reporting all happen in separate systems, agencies lose time and context at every stage.

What’s missing is a better, faster, less-manual way to orchestrate all of this.

AI’s bigger opportunity is workflow intelligence

While AI adoption is accelerating, many organizations are deploying AI in ways that risk worsening fragmentation. Most tools focus on individual tasks, such as generating creative, building audiences, optimizing bids or writing reports, adding yet another layer to an already fragmented ecosystem. Industry research shows only about 30% of agencies, brands and publishers have fully integrated AI across media campaigns.

The bigger opportunity, especially for independent agencies, is using AI to connect the entire campaign lifecycle. Instead of optimizing individual activities in isolation, AI can help bring research, planning, activation, optimization and reporting into a more unified process. The goal is smarter, not just faster, helping agencies make better decisions by connecting information across the entire campaign life cycle.

Ad tech’s consolidation moment

For years, the answer to every advertising challenge was to tack on yet another platform, dashboard, data source or point solution. As a result, the industry created an ecosystem rich with capabilities but increasingly difficult to navigate.

The next generation of marketing intelligence platforms aims to solve a different problem, which is to make all of those capabilities work together. This is particularly important for smaller agencies, which often lack the resources to build their own integrations, reporting layers and operational workflows.

But simply consolidating tools and capabilities doesn’t go far enough. To empower independent agencies to compete at the highest level, platforms need to be built around certain principles:

Platform-agnostic: Agencies should be free to choose the best combination of channels, DSPs, data providers and measurement partners for each client.

Agencies should be free to choose the best combination of channels, DSPs, data providers and measurement partners for each client. Unified workflows: Research, planning, activation, optimization and reporting should operate as a continuous process rather than across disconnected systems.

Research, planning, activation, optimization and reporting should operate as a continuous process rather than across disconnected systems. Cross-channel intelligence: Agencies need a unified view of performance across the media mix, not disconnected reports that must be manually reconciled.

Platforms like AI Digital’s Elevate reflect this broader shift toward marketing intelligence solutions that connect workflows, unify visibility across channels and help agencies make faster, more informed decisions without sacrificing platform flexibility. In practice, we’ve seen clients use this connected workflow intelligence to reduce manual planning and research work by more than 90% and accelerate reporting cycles by up to 70%.

Leveling the playing field for independent agencies

Small and midsize agencies stand to benefit more than most. AI-powered workflow intelligence can now pair the traditional strengths of independent agencies – responsiveness, creativity and client service – with a level of operational sophistication once reserved for larger networks.

That means independent agencies can offer faster planning, more consistent reporting, better cross-channel visibility and clearer recommendations. At the end of the day, that clarity and efficiency will enable smaller teams to spend more time delivering on their legacy client service advantages.

Orchestration defines the next era of ad tech

The first era of digital advertising was about access. The second was about automation. The next will be defined by orchestration.

And the stakes are only getting higher. US programmatic display advertising spend is projected to exceed $203 billion in 2026, making the ability to manage complexity, coordinate channels and turn data into action more important than ever.

For independent agencies, that creates a new path forward. You don’t need to become a holding company to compete with them. You don’t need to sacrifice flexibility for scale. And you don’t need to choose between platform independence and operational efficiency.

What independent agencies do need is connected intelligence that allows them to deliver enterprise-level media capabilities without enterprise-level overhead.

Elevate is helping agencies make that shift to embrace the full digital ecosystem across platforms, channels and partners by replacing fragmented workflows with a unified intelligence layer built for faster decisions, greater efficiency and better outcomes.

Because success doesn’t come from more tools; it comes from more clarity.