A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
Forget About Ad Tech, The DOJ's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Zeroes In On Search Google Grows Its Sellers.json File To 1.2 Million Publishers Prog.IO Digital: P&G’s Media Strategy, NYT Reconciles Subscriptions With Ads – And How To Build A CDP Amazon Is Primed To Set A Nearly $10 Billion Sales Record On Prime Day This Year House Report Calls For 'Structural Separation' Of Big Tech (It’s 449 Pages, So Here’s Your Much-Needed TL;DR) Snap Sales SVP Peter Naylor On Upstart Competition, Why Snap Avoids Exchanges And The Wide Release Of First Commercial Group Nine Offers Its First-Party Data To Power DR Ads On Instagram, Facebook Google, The Trade Desk, MediaMath, Amobee, Adobe and Adform Lead The Pack In Gartner’s 2020 Ad Tech Magic Quadrant Dovekey Privacy Sandbox Proposal Could Represent A Mini Detente Between Google And Ad Tech»
Comic: The Showdown
Enjoying this content?
Sign up to be an AdExchanger Member today and get unlimited access to articles like this, plus proprietary data and research, conference discounts, on-demand access to event content, and more!
Add a comment