Nexxen U Presents: Inside Live Sports Report

Reach Live Sports Audiences with Greater Impact

Fragmented sports buys can make it harder to reach the right audiences. Inside Live Sports is a report from Nexxen U that provides the insights marketers need to navigate today’s live sports landscape, understand fan behavior, and build more effective campaigns across linear TV, CTV, and digital channels.

Why Live Sports Is Becoming More Complex

The complexity of convergence is especially clear in live sports. Fans now move across linear TV, streaming services, and digital platforms to follow their favorite teams, while league rights are distributed across more outlets than ever. This expanding choice creates greater fragmentation—and makes it harder for advertisers to reach sports viewers and measure full-funnel results.

What You’ll Learn

Inside Live Sports examines what this evolving landscape means for fans and advertisers. It also shows how marketers can overcome key challenges in planning, buying, and measuring converged campaigns.

About Nexxen U

This report is part of Nexxen U, an education program that helps advertisers navigate the increasingly complex world of converged linear TV, CTV, and digital media. Through certification courses, data-driven research, and insights from buy- and sell-side experts, Nexxen U equips advertisers to build stronger converged campaigns