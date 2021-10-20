PROGRAMMATIC I/O is heading to Las Vegas for the first time ever! Join us in Sin City May 24-25 at the industry conference more data-driven marketing professionals choose for a complete programmatic marketing tune-up and industry update.

PROGRAMMATIC I/O brings the full digital marketing industry together for updates on privacy, cookie policies, performance optimization strategies, platforms, measurement and data, in-housing, CTV trends, and oh, so much more. It is the best investment digital marketing and advertising professionals can make in professional growth each year.

Check back often for updates on the program, speakers, sponsors, and networking opportunities.