Skydance Efforts to Merge Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery Have Only Just Begun

Not surprisingly, Skydance’s first post-merger earnings report was a little bit messy.

Paramount Skydance’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed five weeks ago on October 4, just after the third quarter ended on September 30. So, investors who wanted Skydance co-CEOs David Ellison and Ynon Kreiz to pull back the curtain on the combined entity’s finances on Monday will have to wait another quarter for the full picture.

At the same time, Paramount Skydance’s previous merger between Paramount and Skydance closed smack dab in the middle of Q3 last year on August 7, making growth comparisons across the same periods in 2025 and 2026 a bit more annoying to track.

At least it seems that Paramount Skydance did pretty well for itself – excluding WBD, of course. The business earned $7 billion in revenue last quarter at a year-over-year growth rate of 5%, which puts it on track for the high end of its 2026 profitability outlook.

Direct-to-consumer revenue grew almost twice as much at 11% to $2.5 billion, and Paramount+ revenue in particular grew 21% YoY to just over $2.1 billion.

Overall advertising revenue for the quarter came out to $1.89 billion, which was actually a slight 3% decrease compared to the previous quarter of $1.94 billion.

Part of that gap was likely due to an 8% decline in advertising revenue within Paramount Skydance’s TV Media revenue, which also decreased 7% YoY to $3 billion.

The mergers will continue until morale improves

But just because the newly combined Skydance isn’t financially reporting on the WBD side of the business yet, doesn’t mean it’s not fully willing to take credit for the company’s wins.

As the company’s shareholder letter notes, when combined, Paramount and Warner Bros. produced seven of the top 10 most-watched series across linear and streaming. Behind YouTube, Skydance also now represents the second largest media distributor by share of total US TV time according to Nielsen’s Gauge report.

Skydance also announced that it plans to launch a bundle of HBO Max and Paramount+ at the beginning of 2027. Ellison called this “a first step towards a fully unified offering,” something he expressed interest in doing long before the merger closed.

Why merge the two services? “HBO Max and Paramount Plus are highly complementary offerings and over-indexed with different consumer segments and different parts of the country,” said Ellison. Together, both services already reach 203 million subscribers worldwide.

In the meantime, behind-the-scenes consolidation has been doing well on the Paramount side. Take Pluto, which was acquired by Paramount Skydance in August of last year and now represents 75 monthly active users. Paramount+ and Pluto are finally unified on the same tech stack, according to Ellison. He expects the migration of HBO Max onto that same stack to go even faster.

S is for “Synergy”

Skydance is also targeting at least $6 billion of “annual run-rate synergies” – meaning, post-merger cost savings – over the next three years.

Much of those savings will come from streamlining Skydance’s marketing costs and its tech stack, said new co-CEO Ynon Kreiz. That streamlining will involve optimizing (which feels like a fancy euphemism for “cutting back on”) its spending with third-party vendors.

On the other side of the dreaded s-word, the company will also be able to drive revenue synergy with both distribution and advertising within its television business. This will allow advertisers to purchase media across the entire portfolio, which will be especially helpful for Skydance’s sports offerings now that CBS Sports and TNT Sports are under one roof, said Kreiz.

Of course, the antitrust settlement that paved the way for Skydance’s merger still requires separate negotiations of Paramount and Warner Bros.’ cable portfolios. But the rest of the company’s TV business – especially its streaming services, of course – is poised for further consolidation.

“Once that’s on one unified tech stack, it really does position ourselves to really be competitive with anyone,” added Ellison.