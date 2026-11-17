After a lot of internal upheaval and consolidation, the House of Mouse finds itself in a pretty good place going into its fiscal 2027 year.

So says new CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston during an earnings call on Tuesday. They told investors that Disney exceeded its guidance for the previous quarter and is on track to exceed its three-year adjusted earnings-per-share growth guidance going into the new year.

For the full year, revenue not only increased 8% but broke the $100 billion mark, from $94 billion in the fiscal year 2025 to $102.3 billion in 2026.

Meanwhile, for Disney’s Q4 (the company starts its fiscal year a quarter earlier), revenue increased 16% to $25.9 billion for last quarter, compared to $22.5 the year before.

Within entertainment, advertising grew 10% to $1.7 billion. And SVOD revenue increased 19% to $6.1 billion, with 22% subscription revenue growth.

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In TV, D’Amaro highlighted the critical buzz around Hulu’s crime thriller “Furious,” high ratings for the new season of “Dancing with the Stars” and excitement over “The Remarried Empress,” a South Korean romantasy that debuted as the biggest premiere for a local original across Disney+ and Hulu globally. The latter is indicative of Disney’s plan to invest more in international content, a strategy that’s been working wonders for competitors like Netflix.

Sports are also a big deal, of course. Subscription and affiliate fee revenue in the sports segment increased 18% in the quarter to $3.4 billion, with advertising revenue growth of 20%.

Disney will continue to grow its sports footprint next year with expanded college football rights, increased “Monday Night Football” ratings and ESPN’s first ever Super Bowl telecast. (Well, technically, it’s ABC’s turn to host the Big Game, but it’ll also be cross-broadcast on other Disney channels.)

Where Disney’s overall streaming strategy is concerned, D’Amaro told investors that there will be a larger focus on “connecting services” – which includes other nonentertainment sides of the business like parks, cruise ships and merchandise.

More practically, though, “connecting services” means finally unifying Disney+ and Hulu into one app, which D’Amaro said would start in December. It also means adding more sports content to Disney+ and introducing creator content from TikTok into the Disney+ mobile app next month. The move might strike some as strange, but given that ESPN’s short-form Verts product broke records in September and October, maybe there’s something to it.

At the same time, Disney is still exploring the idea of a free streaming product, which leadership first discussed during last quarter’s earnings reports.

“I think it’ll reach a more price-sensitive consumer and bring in new Disney+ subscribers,” said D’Amaro. “It’s going to give us more ad inventory to sell. It’ll offer a key retention tool that, quite frankly, we currently don’t have.”

Closing (some of) the books

Despite – or maybe because of – all the streaming success, Disney announced it will stop reporting its SVOD operating income beginning next quarter. At the same time, the company will also provide additional disclosures related to revenue within the entertainment segment.

SVOD revenues will still be reported, Johnston clarified to investors, but so will content and IP revenues. Revenue for linear networks will be combined with the virtual MVPD business.

The goal, said Johnston, is to provide investors with “additional information and a better lens into our content monetization,” while allowing Disney’s team more flexibility to “invest appropriately” in growing SVOD.

In other words, Disney’s likely planning to spend a lot more money on its SVOD business – and maybe it doesn’t want investors to worry too much about how the sausage is getting made.

All aboard Consolidation Station

Disney’s remarkable growth this past quarter isn’t surprising, given how much the company has restructured since D’Amaro took on the CEO role in March. At least 1,000 members of Disney’s workforce have been laid off since then, with more job cuts and consolidation reportedly on the way.

All that streamlining is expected to translate into $3 billion in run rate savings by 2029, according to D’Amaro.

To highlight the ways Disney is prioritizing efficiency and consolidation, D’Amaro also shouted out the company’s first ever chief technology officer, Karandeep Anand, who came from the (now bankrupt) chatbot startup Character.ai.

Not surprisingly, Disney plans to continue investing in AI tools and technology across its entire business, even parks. Although D’Amaro didn’t bring up the company’s recent purchase of Character.ai’s assets, he did hype up how the tech is being used in the streaming side of the business, both within Disney+’s content recommendation engine and in the advertising products Disney makes available to its marketing clients.

In addition to Disney’s AI creative studio that uses existing brand material to develop CTV-ready ads, the company also launched an agentic ad campaign tool in August. Both were previewed at its tech and data showcase at CES earlier this year.

Now, almost half of all new ad campaigns are flowing through the agentic tool, according to Disney’s ad sales team.