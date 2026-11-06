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Will The Blue Wave Midterms Put A Damper On Ad Tech M&A?

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It’s been a hot year for mergers and acquisitions in ad tech and media. But the M&A trend might be due for a cooldown.

Between DoorDash-Instacart, Publicis-LiveRamp, Nielsen-DoubleVerify, Skydance-Paramount and Stagwell-Freestar, there’s been plenty to discuss regarding blockbuster consolidation. And how the political landscape affects such deals is always a prominent talking point.

The thinking goes that Republican administrations – particularly the Trump admin and his DOJ and FTC – are friendlier to mergers between big companies, whereas Democratic administrations apply more antitrust scrutiny.

Plus, regulatory concerns have hung over most of the major acquisitions this year.

The FTC approved Publicis acquiring LiveRamp, but on the condition that Publicis ensures neutrality for LiveRamp’s other customers. Skydance’s Paramount deal was dogged by accusations from Democrats that the companies were bribing President Trump to get the deal approved. And Nielsen faces its own antitrust lawsuit that’s gaining steam.

Meanwhile, DoorDash CEO Tony Xu confirmed that he backed away from a bid to acquire Instacart in 2021 over a perception that the Biden administration would kibosh the deal.

So what are the implications for M&A now that the midterm elections gave Democrats control of the House, the Senate and Congress’s vast investigative power? Will the lame duck portion of the second Trump term be less conducive to consolidation?

The AdExchanger team weighs in on whether this week’s M&A activity – Affle buying Perion for $420 million and Chord acquiring Zenlytic for $5 million – might be the last gasp of a dying trend, or whether there’s still time for more wheeling and dealing.

And, with the midterm elections now behind us, that means sports fans will get a break from the $12 billion onslaught of political advertising. But it also means more room for a $7 billion blitz of gambling and prediction market ads.

AdExchanger’s James Hercher recently penned an opinion column on how the live sports ad experience has felt extra exploitative lately. Call it the enshittification of sports.

His take is that pro leagues and broadcasters are putting marketing dollars above fan enjoyment and even player safety. And he’s got plenty of receipts.

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