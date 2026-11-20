We use Outlook at AdExchanger, and last Wednesday everything came crashing down. PR people resorted to frantic texts to reach journalists. No emails showed up in my inbox for 18 hours. But ad tech soldiered on. We open the episode with a check-in about last week’s historic outage and some of the surprising takeaways for ad tech from this flurry of outages.

Then, what do we know about the state of the growing app economy? Liftoff and AppLovin both held their earnings calls in recent weeks, and the app-focused ad tech platforms are painting a rosy picture compared to The Trade Desk – though The Trade Desk is also seeing growing mobile spend. Plus, compared to TV, ad units on mobile apps go for a fraction of the price.

But mobile app advertising remains very much a closed ecosystem, with ads on apps showing ads for apps. AdExchanger Senior Editor James Hercher, who covered all of these earnings, shares his mobile app outlook and how our listeners should think about the opportunity in this growing space.

Finally, do you have your Christmas decorations out yet? Have you added your email address to any “early Cyber Week” notifications? Retailers are out in force, offering early Black Friday sales or semi-gated access to Cyber Week discounts. With a mere 29 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we’ll talk about how brands are starting earlier with the holiday deals, with Senior Editor Victoria McNally. If you’re not into Christmas shopping starting earlier, does that make you a Grinch?