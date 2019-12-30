The Big Story: The Decade Of All Things

It’s the last episode of the year, and the AdExchanger team looks at the biggest moments and biggest personalities that rocked the advertising industry from 2010 to 2020.

If the early 2000s were about innovation and finding new ways to transact advertising, then the 2010s were about maturation and cleaning up the Wild West that Was. Executives like P&G’s Marc Pritchard demanded supply-chain accountability, while the European Commission’s Margrethe Vestager forced the industry to reexamine how consumer data is applied to ad buys.

2010 was the Year of Mobile, but then so was 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and onward. It was incremental progression until mobile’s dominance became so ubiquitous, it was as if it had always been. And so too was the impact of the walled gardens. The decade began with excitement, as Google and Facebook – and of course AOL and Yahoo – began their ad tech spending sprees. Now, AOL and Yahoo are relics of a time past, and everyone is praying for a Google and Facebook alternative.

This week on The Big Story, the team looks back at the past 10 years.

And also, repeatedly mixes up tail wind and head wind. That’s what happens when you have too much brandy, too little nog.

Happy holidays, everyone!