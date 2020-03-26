The Big Story: No Workarounds In This Apple!

This week on The Big Story, we take a break from your minute-by-minute coronavirus coverage to bring you the latest on Apple and its anti-tracking practices.

On Tuesday, the tech giant reemphasized its infamous (or famous, if you’re a consumer privacy advocate) stance and, in an added measure, said it would quash any and all workarounds. Allison Schiff takes a look at the situation as well as the silver lining, if you can call it that. Because at least Apple’s new policy isn’t as restrictive as its API proposal.

Obviously, though, this isn’t exactly what the advertising industry wants to hear when they, and everyone, are dealing with the economic fallout from a global pandemic.

Yes, we’re back to COVID-19 now.

The fact remains that the Great Cookie Crumble is still ongoing, virus or no. And on that note, a business group within the W3C is poised to ask Google for an extension on its two-year timeframe to deprecate the third-party cookie, given world events. Allison has the scoop on that too.

Then, James Hercher looks at some early forecasts for how the coronavirus might affect global ad spend, what information those forecasts are missing and why they’re probably going to trend down even more. Finally, we’ll look at the out-of-home industry, whose notable 2019 growth rate has slammed headfirst into a wall thanks to three little words: shelter in place.