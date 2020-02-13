The Big Story: Making A Hash Of Identity

Cookies in Chrome might be on the way out, but the IAB has a plan for a new identifier.

Project Rearc is still in its infancy, and while its goal is clear, its methodology is still TBD – though the slide deck the IAB shared during its annual leadership conference on Sunday and Monday, indicated that the email address would be core.

Will it work? As our own Sarah Sluis points out, an identifier based off of email makes cookies look pretty darned good from a privacy standpoint. We’ll look at the prospects and problems of an identifier based off of hashed emails.

Of course, identification isn’t changing only on desktop browsers. In this episode, we’ll also look at the state of mobile advertising IDs – and address the unpleasant open secret that Apple’s IDFA and Google’s mobile ad ID probably aren’t long for this world. Allison Schiff will take a look at the current situation and examine the possible alternatives.

And finally, none of this upheaval would be happening if it weren’t for consumer awareness around privacy and the growth of privacy regulation. The incoming earthquake: California’s CCPA. Late last Friday, the California attorney general issued a second draft of its practical implementation guidelines. We’ll get you up to date, so you can get into compliance before the July enforcement date.