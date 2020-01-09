The Big Story: In Defense Of Walmart

This week on The Big Story, we check in at CES, ground zero for meatless sausages.

It’s also where programmatic people have resumed their 2019 freak-out about the California Consumer Privacy Act and death of the cookie – but for good reason. The uncertainty there didn’t vanish over the holidays, as we’d all hoped.

Meanwhile, the broadcasters and cable providers all smell opportunity and are rushing to the Silver State to claim it. NBCU has a big presence at CES, talking up a big game about seamless planning and buying across linear and digital.

AdExchanger senior editor Alison Weissbrot is mining gossip in the desert, and she gives a little preview this week on The Big Story.

Also, the gang takes a trip to Walmart, which released a self-serve platform last week, where advertisers can buy search inventory.

It’s a small ad industry development, but we’ll examine how Walmart fares against its arch-nemesis, Amazon, which has a much more developed ad tech stack.