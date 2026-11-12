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Google Will Now Tell You Exactly How Much It’s Crediting You For Invalid Traffic

By Photo of Anthony Vargas

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Comic: Bot Traffic

Digital advertisers have always wondered exactly how much of their ad budgets they’re wasting on bots. Now, Google will tell them.

Today, Google Ads announced it’s adding a new feature called the Invalid Traffic Overview Card to its user interface. For the first time, it breaks down the dollar amount a campaign saved from Google’s invalid traffic (IVT) blocking and exactly how much Google is crediting the campaign for bots caught post-billing.

Google’s ad platform has long provided its own IVT-detection tech and credited advertisers for ads served to invalid impressions. This IVT detection always attempts to filter out invalid traffic before the advertiser is billed, a Google spokesperson told AdExchanger. “Or we issue an automatic credit as a billing adjustment on their next invoice when it’s detected later, where appropriate and possible,” they said.

Google’s platform doesn’t just filter out malicious bots as IVT. “Google’s systems analyze all traffic, including agentic activity, to determine if there is genuine interest in a business,” the spokesperson said.

Google aims to filter out any traffic it decides is not serving the advertiser’s business interest before the end of the billing cycle, so there’s no need for a credit, they added. If “ongoing analysis” detects the IVT post-billing cycle, that’s when a credit gets applied.

The credit is equal to the ad spend. “So, if $100 of spend was deemed as invalid traffic and detected after the end of the billing cycle, then a credit is issued for that $100,” the Google spokesperson said. “These credits are applied automatically as a billing adjustment that reduces the amount owed on their next invoice.”

And there are no restrictions on what ad inventory these credits can be applied to, the spokesperson said.

Third-party IVT-detection platforms likewise attempt to credit advertisers for wasted spend, although naturally, Google has direct insight into what’s happening on its platform and can more easily catch IVT before the advertiser gets billed for it.

And Google says recent AI-driven enhancements have improved its IVT detection methods. For example, Google says it saw a 40% reduction in ads served to IVT between 2023 and 2024.

But, in the past, advertisers grappled with a lack of transparency into how they were compensated for ads that were inevitably served to bots. Google heard those complaints, hence why it’s rolling out this feature, the spokesperson said.

The timing also makes sense because IVT and bot traffic continues to grow as a share of online activity. Recent research from cybersecurity group Thales found that automated traffic has eclipsed human traffic, accounting for 53% of online activity this year and 51% last year.

And, according to ad verification platform DoubleVerify, the growing popularity of generative AI and a related uptick in AI scraping activity resulted in IVT increasing by 86% year over year in late 2024.

No one wants to serve ads if doing so has no chance of leading to a purchase or conversion. Now advertisers will have a better idea of just how many bots are out there and how much money they’re saving by not advertising to them.

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