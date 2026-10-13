AdExchanger Names Lauren Wetzel of WPP and Kristi Argyilan of The Trade Desk as 2026 Top Women Special Recognition Award Recipients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Two of the industry’s most consequential leaders receive the program’s highest individual honors.

New York, NY — October 12, 2026 — AdExchanger today named Kristi Argyilan, Chief Commercial Officer at The Trade Desk, and Lauren Wetzel, Global President, Data and Technology Solutions at WPP, as recipients of the 2026 Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Special Recognition Awards, the program’s highest individual honors, reserved for leaders whose impact reaches far beyond their organizations.

Argyilan receives the Industry Impact Award, the highest honor of the evening, for a career that has set the standard for creativity, innovation and sustained influence. She helped launch Target’s retail media business, now Roundel, built Albertsons Media Collective in-house and pushed the industry toward shared measurement standards. At Uber, she accelerated an ad business that passed $2 billion in annualized revenue in 2025, according to ADWEEK. Today she leads data partnerships at The Trade Desk. AdExchanger has called her the “godmother of retail media.”

Wetzel receives the Catalyst Award, recognizing a leader who has driven extraordinary growth and transformation for her business, her team and the industry around her. She rose through strategy and operations at Xandr and InfoSum, became InfoSum’s CEO in 2024 and led it through its acquisition by WPP in 2025. She has challenged the industry’s “privacy-washing” and argued that privacy and performance are not at odds.

“Kristi and Lauren did not wait for a seat at the table. They built it,” said Lynne d Johnson, Director of Content and Community, AdExchanger. “As women on this team who champion other women, we want every woman in this industry to see what that leadership looks like.”

“Commerce becoming a media channel and privacy-safe data becoming the way brands collaborate are two of the biggest stories we cover,” said Sarah Sluis, Editorial Director, Ad Tech/Convergent Media. “Kristi and Lauren sit at the center of both, and they got there by running the business and setting the standards.”

Argyilan and Wetzel join a remarkable 2026 class of AdExchanger Top Women in Media & Ad Tech honorees—trailblazers from The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Roku, The Coca-Cola Company, Microsoft AI, Magnite, PayPal Ads and more than 150 organizations across every corner of media and ad tech.

View the Full List of 2026 Honorees.

Honorees will be celebrated at the AdExchanger Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards Gala on November 3, 2026 at The Lighthouse in New York City, an evening of recognition, celebration and connection with leaders from across the media and ad tech ecosystem. Learn more and secure your tickets and tables here.

For questions about attending the Awards Gala, contact Karis Kim at kkim@accessintel.com. To become an event sponsor or for information about congratulatory ads, contact Kelly Mahoney at kmahoney@accessintel.com.

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About AdExchanger:

AdExchanger is the leading trade publication and event platform for data-driven advertising and marketing technology. Through authoritative journalism, industry analysis and premier events, AdExchanger informs and connects the executives and innovators driving the future of digital media and advertising.

About Chief Marketer Network:

The Chief Marketer Network (CMN) is a leading marketing intelligence hub connecting a global portfolio of nine specialized media brands that span the primary channels of media and marketing—from advertising technology to PR and communications. With an aggregate audience of over 1 million marketing professionals, CMN delivers curated insights, trend forecasting, and cross-disciplinary coverage that empower marketers to stay ahead of what’s next. Trusted by industry leaders, the Chief Marketer Network is the go-to resource for actionable intelligence across the evolving marketing landscape. CMN brands include AdExchanger, Event Marketer, Chief Marketer, PRNEWS, LeadsCon, AdMonsters, Cynopsis, and CFX.

About Top Women Network:

The Top Women Network is a cross-industry community connecting women leaders across media, marketing, technology and communications. Powered by the Chief Marketer Network, it brings together a portfolio of industry-leading brands—including Chief Marketer, AdExchanger, PRNEWS, Cynopsis, CFX, Folio:, LeadsCon and Event Marketer—to create a platform for recognition, connection and ongoing engagement. Through awards programs, events and content, the network is designed to elevate women leaders, amplify their impact and foster meaningful relationships across the industry.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karis Kim

Marketing Manager, AdExchanger

kkim@accessintel.com