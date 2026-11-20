Snap’s Head of Performance Marketing GTM Rick Lucas and Kitsch CMO Ying Ying Kuang on why relying on last-click attribution hides your best customers, and how Clicks + Deterministic Views (CDV) paint a fuller picture of conversion.

Consumer behavior is changing, and marketers hunting for incremental growth need to look beyond traditional discovery.

As audiences turn to DMs and group chats to make purchase decisions, standard last-click platform reports miss authentic peer recommendations.

In this episode of Inside the Stack, Snap’s Head of Performance Marketing GTM, Rick Lucas, and Kitsch CMO Ying Ying Kuang explain why last-click attribution—while still essential—isn’t the whole story.

They discuss how Kitsch used a 16% geo-lift holdout test to prove Snap’s incremental value beyond the click, why Clicks + Deterministic Views (CDV) are necessary to capture real demand, and how to get comfortable living in the “messy middle” of continuous testing.