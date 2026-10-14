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Inside the Stack

Who Is Teaching AI Who Your Customers Are? Why Identity is Your Most Critical Asset

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Experian’s Matt Tipperreiter and AtData’s John Oronte on why marketers must prioritize data freshness and interoperability in the AI era.

AI is beginning to automate how brands interact with consumers, but many marketing organizations are handing over the reins before they’ve established a trusted, accurate view of their audience.

The defining question in ad tech is no longer whether marketers can connect more data—it’s whether they actually control the consumer intelligence guiding their AI.

In the latest episode of Inside the Stack, host Lynne d Johnson speaks with Matt Tipperreiter, VP Product Strategy at Experian, and John Oronte, Director of Partnership Growth at AtData, to examine why durable identity is the foundation of modern marketing.

They get into burner emails, data freshness, and whether you should own or rent your identity graph. Oronte and Tipperreiter also explain identity to a five-year-old, with a little help from Tipperreiter’s daughter’s magnet tiles.

Key Takeaways:

  • The “Burner” Email Problem: A hashed email may be the default join key, but it doesn’t reveal if an inbox is active. Analysis shows that a significant percentage of verified new-to-file records are actually temporary burner addresses or have been dormant for over six months.

  • Quality Over Scale: The industry is moving away from the more-is-more mentality. Feeding AI models massive amounts of stale data simply scales your ability to make bad decisions.

  • Interoperability and Control: As the ecosystem consolidates, brands must demand transparency and choose identity frameworks that move seamlessly across partners and platforms without locking them into a single stack.

Listen to the full episode wherever you listen to podcasts (or on YouTube) to hear why consumer intelligence is becoming one of the most important business assets for a brand—and the questions you need to be asking about the data behind your AI.

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