Premion’s Head of Pricing and Planning, Adolfo Arbulú, on why hyper-targeting suffocates local CTV campaigns, and why AI still requires a human in the lead.

It is easy to get seduced by the promise of hyper-targeting in connected TV.

But stacking audience filters—like trying to reach “hang-gliding nuns who drink energy drinks”—creates a massive problem for local advertisers: it shrinks the available pool of households down to virtually zero.

In this episode of Inside the Stack, Premion’s Head of Pricing & Planning, Adolfo Arbulú, joins the podcast to untangle the Local CTV Paradox.

He explains why true precision actually depends on scale, and why chasing that scale across multiple unmanaged CTV partners creates massive frequency overlap and hidden waste.

We also dig into the reality of AI in local markets. For a local campaign generating a few dozen conversions a week, relying on hourly AI optimization simply creates noise.

Arbulú also shared why campaign measurement must be decided well before the buy, how Premion is using a proprietary identity graph to control frequency, and why navigating local nuances—like unexpected town layoffs or mid-term political cycles—means AI still desperately needs a human in the lead.