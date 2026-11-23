Wall Street loves to pile on ad tech. They’re all about you when you’re up and quick to dismiss you when you’re down.

No company has felt the highs and lows of being public quite like The Trade Desk (TTD), which, outside of AppLovin and the Magnificent 7, is the best company to emerge from the ad tech sector in the last 25 years.

TTD was built on a brilliant principle: that brands and agencies should be able to decide where their media dollars go without the company selling the media sitting in the room. That idea remains true, and it is the reason TTD became the largest independent DSP in the world.

So what changed? TTD latched onto a new principle: the defense of the open internet. Which means the company built its core value prop around a shrinking portion of where consumers spend their time and where advertisers spend their money.

As DV360 became Google’s Death Star, The Trade Desk was the Rebel Alliance standing up for the open web. But while TTD spent the last several years proving they were the anti-Google, Amazon snuck in the back door and changed the whole DSP market.

If The Trade Desk holds to its first principle and lets go of the second, its value becomes more obvious than ever. Three moves would signal a new era for the company:

1. Separate the value prop of “open internet” with objective decisioning. The company should retire the open internet as its stated purpose and replace it with what all advertisers value: independent, data-driven decisioning for brands and agencies. The open web stays in the portfolio as one channel among several, allowing buyers to see the whole field.

2. Offer an objective view of the walled gardens. Google will not let a third-party DSP bid on YouTube, and Meta has shown no interest in opening its auction. But neither fact prevents The Trade Desk from ingesting platform reporting, independent measurement and content data from nearly every walled garden, then normalizing it against its own CTV and open web buys.

3. Save the open internet by showing the whole picture. TTD taking an objective view of all platforms would highlight measurement and quality discrepancies. Which would, in turn, improve the open internet’s reputation in the eyes of the buy side. Without that full view, there is no way to show how “premium” open internet performs against the largest user-generated platforms in the world.

Objective decisioning in a walled garden world

From the beginning, The Trade Desk owned no inventory at all. It had no financial reason to steer a dollar anywhere except where the data said it would work for the buyer.

TTD’s 2016 S-1 organized the company’s strengths under headings like “We Do Not Arbitrage Advertising Inventory” and “We Are Data-Driven.” The phrase “open internet” does not appear in the company’s prospectus summary or risk factors at all.

The business built on that positioning worked extremely well. TTD went public in September 2016, grew revenue from $308 million in 2017 to $2.44 billion in 2024, reached a market cap of roughly $40 billion by 2021 and met or beat expectations for 33 consecutive quarters.

In 2025, growth slowed and stock performance followed suit. That slowing growth is the natural effect of being the Pied Piper of the shrinking “open web.”

Walled gardens have eaten the web

Redseer Strategy Consultants estimate that the programmatic open web gets only 20%-30% of ad budgets, with 70%-80% of programmatic spend going to walled gardens. This split has held for roughly five years.

Advertisers have already made their decision. Budgets did not follow time spent, because walled gardens offer simplicity that programmatic cannot: an easy button for efficient reach. While the value of that reach can be debated, the easy way won.

The concentration of spend is still increasing. EMarketer expects Google, Meta and Amazon to take 62.3% of worldwide digital ad spend in 2026, with Meta at about $243 billion and Google at about $240 billion. Amazon is forecast to grow from $69 billion in 2025 to $97 billion in 2027. Every incremental dollar in those forecasts is a dollar that an independent DSP cannot bid on today. Forecasts are growing faster than the open web.

Television was supposed to be the market where the “open internet” reclaimed ground with upper-funnel brands. Except CTV is also becoming a walled garden medium. In Nielsen’s May 2026 Gauge, YouTube accounted for 13.8% of all US TV viewing, making Google the single largest media distributor in the US.

Advertisers have limited transparency into the AI products of each walled garden. The content itself is UGC (and increasingly AI-generated). The measurement is dictated by the platform. And yet marketers need to spend there in order to get reach and efficiency. Imagine if there were a truly objective way to spend those dollars?

Reestablishing objectivity as the moat

None of this means that TTD’s founding principle failed. It means the principle is aimed at an open web target that keeps getting smaller. An objective buyer that can only see 20%-30% of the budget is no longer willing to spend the time, money and energy on the shrinking pie.

CMOs have one budget. The question they actually want answered is where the next dollar should go across YouTube, Meta, TikTok, Snap, CTV and the web, backed by objective data. Today, nobody independently answers that question. The Trade Desk is the only company in the industry that is poised to provide a solution.

Most turnarounds require a company to find a new reason to exist, and most of them fail because the new reason is never as convincing as the original one. This turnaround just requires The Trade Desk to remember its original reason for being.

When The Trade Desk opens up its view beyond the open web, Wall Street – and the buy side – will rejoice.

“Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

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