Happy Thanksgiving! The AdExchanger team will be taking the rest of the week off to enjoy the holiday. The Daily News Roundup will return on Monday, Nov. 30.

Never Attribute To Malice

Name two bigger frenemies in ecommerce than OpenAI and Amazon.

The two companies are headed for a showdown over online shopping, argues Mike Shields at Next in Media. But they also can’t completely cut each other off from their respective platforms without threatening potential sales.

The retail media model, which Amazon has perfected, works because it’s easy to connect ads to purchases, Shields writes. But when chatbot-based research becomes part of the customer journey, the path from ad exposure to final transaction gets much harder to trace. Just look at the IAB’s new convoluted AI attribution framework, which does what it can to try and account for the many ways AI can influence a purchase.

Meanwhile, Amazon realizes OpenAI is trying to steal its lunch. That’s why Amazon blocks OpenAI crawlers from accessing its retail site and prevents ChatGPT ads from linking directly to Amazon product listings.

But not even Amazon could resist the urge to advertise on ChatGPT during the holiday shopping season, Digiday reports.

That creates an awkward situation for Amazon, however. Its restrictions on OpenAI are also impacting how its own ad attribution works. For instance, Amazon’s ChatGPT ads direct shoppers to complete their purchase on Amazon’s site. But because they can’t click through to the product page, they have to click through to search results instead.

And, because OpenAI can’t scrape Amazon’s site or its product pages directly, ChatGPT has to analyze info sourced from third-party deal-tracking sites to give shoppers useful advice.

Good luck to the measurement platforms trying to make any sense of all this!

Low-Bar Harbor

Most readers may not recognize the mobile game Gossip Harbor. But its social and mobile video ads are hard to miss: horrific AI-generated scenes of marital infidelity, child neglect and animal abuse, alongside strange calls-to-action involving scenes like a mother and daughter freezing in a collapsing shelter.

The trend of AI-generated crisis ads has been covered at length, and there’s a whole economy of mobile games that redirect the resulting traffic to unrelated titles. It sounds like an implausible business model – but the numbers tell a different story.

Sensor Tower and GameRefinery data show Gossip Harbor climbing the revenue rankings in Apple’s App Store and Google Play this year. By November, its monthly in-app revenue had topped even Candy Crush’s roughly $100 million. Mobile growth consultant Matej Lancaric has a blog post detailing the game’s revenue and marketing strategy.

Aside from its ghastly creative approach, Gossip Harbor is one of the biggest games in the mobile category. What is that, you might ask? In many popular mobile merge games, players keep progressing through an ongoing story on a persistent board instead of clearing one level after another. The game is designed to go on indefinitely with regular updates.

The ads prey on people’s anxiety to attract players, and then the games monetize the attention that follows.

Black Friday Rule

Black Friday deals just don’t hit the same way they once did – and not only because fewer people are willing to get into parking lot fistfights over them.

Part of the problem, Marketing Brew argues, is that the savings are no longer relegated to a single day. Extending Black Friday into an entire month not only eases the fear of missing out, but also creates something called “promotion fatigue,” where customers are unsure about the right time to buy and may end up buying less as a result.

On top of the constant deals, customers have also become generally less trusting that they’re actually getting a bargain during the holiday season. Which makes sense because, oftentimes, they’re not.

As watchdog group Groundwork Collective recently found, some retailers advertise Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that don’t offer any significant savings. Others, meanwhile, reserve cheaper, lower-quality inventory specifically to sell during Black Friday, especially electronics.

So how should advertisers approach Black Friday shopping campaigns? Well, actually making the deals worthwhile would go a long way, for starters. For some companies, that might include staggering which products go on sale and when or ensuring that the prices are meaningfully low.

Or you could just forgo the Black Friday rhetoric entirely and focus on brand-building instead, of course.

But Wait! There’s More!

Tidal bans AI-generated music from its platform entirely and will remove 29 million AI songs, claiming that 96% of AI tracks receive zero plays. Tidal already demonetized all AI-generated songs five months ago. [Variety]

During an all-hands meeting discussing his comeback, returning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the company will hire a compliance officer “for the first time.” [post]

Private equity firm RedBird Capital Partners has finalized its purchase of a majority stake in Puck, a digital news publisher. [The Wrap]

Writer, podcaster and events host Alex Konrad is making his small media business work by focusing on startup founders and ventures. [Inc.]

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