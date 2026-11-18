MeT∀

YouTube has become TV, video podcasts are following suit and now Meta is looking for its way into the living room.

Meta has already been testing Instagram for TV built around long-form creator content. But it could make a bigger splash in the TV world through the acquisition of a CTV startup or a streaming company so Reels are “front and center on TV screens,” Mike Shields suggests in his Next in Media Substack.

If Meta wants to compete with Google and Amazon, acquiring, owning and operating are probably paramount (no pun intended). “Audience alone won’t be enough,” Dan Larkman, CEO and founder of performance CTV tech company Keynes, tells Shields.

But others argue that bringing Instagram to TV doesn’t require acquisitions – just Meta investing to build out its own existing features.

And perhaps Meta agrees. According to Shields, citing sources familiar with the discussions, Meta is talking with TV OEMs and FAST platforms about adding an “extend to CTV” option to its ad-buying platform.

Fubo Fumbles

Speaking of TV, Fubo’s quarterly earnings report card was a mixed bag.

The sports-centric streamer saw overall revenue inch up ever so slightly to $1.5 billion last quarter, compared with $1.48 billion during the same period last year. But it suffered a heavy net loss of $51.8 million last quarter, compared with $38.8 million a year ago.

The streamer blames operational and restructuring costs related to its recent merger with Hulu + Live TV for most of its recent losses. Going forward, it’s betting on advertising and live sports distribution (surprise, surprise!) to save the day under its new CEO Alisa Bowen.

And ad revenue is already moving in the right direction.

In Q3, Fubo’s ad revenue rose to $119.1 million, up from $97.5 million a year ago – which explains why it’s making movies to get subscribers to consume more ad-supported content. Beginning this week, for example, subscribers with elite and pro plans now have access to the Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads at no additional cost.

Bowen also told investors that the company plans to keep aggregating sports content rather than investing in sports rights, which are not getting any cheaper. However, some analysts believe that content IP ownership – including for sports – is more valuable as a competitive differentiator compared with distributed content. (Ruh-roh.)

Guess sports alone aren’t enough to keep Wall Street happy.

No Bots Allowed

The internet opened up access to information. AI is helping big platforms close it back down.

Google is starting to put up barriers to its search results. It’s testing a prompt that asks users to sign in to verify they’re human, Search Engine Roundtable reports. The prompt appears when Google suspects a bot is scraping its results.

The same barriers are appearing on Google Maps and business reviews, since reviews contain such rich data on particular products and customer intent. Meanwhile, OpenAI has done the same thing with its results so rival bots can’t scrape and reverse engineer its outputs.

Oh, and Meta is running campaigns to get users to download Muse, its AI agent, as a Chrome extension. This could help Muse get around bot detection tools used by publishers and retailers like Amazon and eBay.

Finally, Reddit was built around the notion of transparency and free access, so it was a big change last month when it removed public API access and the free feed.

The web is getting walls.

But Wait! There’s More!

A hack of website experimentation platform Optimizely resulted in site visitors being exposed to credit card skimmers and iOS exploit kits across sites owned by 178 major organizations, including Salesforce, CNN, BBC and Zoom. [blog]

Who even qualifies as a creator, anyway? [Digiday]

Nvidia announces a new committee focused on national security and export controls. Better late than never. [The Information]

Attain is the inaugural data partner in The Trade Desk’s new Open Measurement product. [release]

The FBI flags Gootloader, a malware campaign that used more than 1,000 compromised WordPress sites and SEO tricks to lure users into downloading malware disguised as business documents. [Search Engine Roundtable]

Instagram (finally) lets creators add Amazon affiliate links directly to Reels and feed posts. [TechCrunch]

Erin Foxworthy, a Snowflake VP and its global head of industry, media and entertainment, joins the IAB Tech Lab board. [post]

You’re Hired

Melanie Zimmermann joins Kroger Precision Marketing from Criteo as group VP. [release]

Creative agency Saylor appoints Sarah McMains as chief strategy officer. [release]

Team Dayā, a nonprofit founded by ad tech industry vets that funds and builds primary schools in remote, developing regions, has hired Isabella Winkler as its first executive director. [release]

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