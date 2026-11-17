Good Offices

Pinch your nose and blow gently through your nostrils.

That’s how to unpop your eardrums on a plane, or after taking the elevator from the lowly marketer offices to the executive floor.

Earlier this month, this newsletter noted the trend of holdco CEOs making handshake deals with brand CEOs to poach accounts their agencies didn’t even pitch. That’s the theory behind Publicis landing PepsiCo, Microsoft and LVMH.

Deloitte Digital is another example, as Digiday reports. The marketing consultancy arm of Deloitte’s holdco is going straight to CEOs to pitch its new enterprise operating system.

Traditionally, the marketing department has been Deloitte’s target and entry point. But the kind of enterprise deal it’s now seeking requires CEO approval and is part of a “more executive conversation,” says Deloitte Digital US CMO Mark Singer.

Plus, Deloitte’s product is called Converge Front Office (or “CFO,” lol).

The product name is fitting, as Gartner VP Jay Wilson perhaps unwittingly notes, since CFOs are taking bigger roles in evaluating marketing spend: “Increasingly, we see and hear from clients and agencies that the CFO is the critical piece of the new business puzzle, as marketing budgets remain flat.”

Deloitte Digital’s thinking is that brands have archives of back-filled content, copy and campaigns that haven’t been touched in ages. So why not have AI agents upcycle that content instead of buying more?

Gotta hand it to them; it’s definitely not a holdco pitch.

The 120 Days Of Christmas

It’s not just you – the Christmas creep started creeping even earlier this year.

This September, there were 11% more holiday-themed ads on TV than in 2025 and six times more than in 2021, according to Nielsen.

Not surprisingly, retailers are on track to spend the most of any ad vertical. They made up almost 64% of all holiday ads aired on linear TV in October, which actually outpaces their usual holiday ad blitz. Over the past five years, retail accounted for about 45% of holiday ads across both linear and streaming TV.

Nielsen also notes some historical trends that could factor into this holiday season. For instance, there were a lot more automotive holiday ads on streaming (18.4%) than there were on linear (9.7%) last year. Maybe it’s a way to appeal to cord-cutting millennials who’ve started saying “Happy Honda Days” to each other as a bit.

But does running holiday ads sooner get consumers to spend more throughout the season?

According to Deloitte’s annual holiday shopping survey (which was conducted between late August and early September), the average household spend will increase 4% to $1,654 this year. And, while 22% of consumers plan to shop earlier this year, they expect 28% of their budgets to be spent by the end of October – the highest share Deloitte has seen in six years.

So total holiday spending may be up a bit. But it won’t pay to wait until Mariah Carey is fully thawed to run those ads.

Ad Bloc

The global internet is getting less global. And questions that once seemed outright crazy – such as, “Might Meta stop doing business in the European Union?” – are not so crazy anymore.

There’s no urgent crisis for Meta. The canary in the coal mine is really X. Elon Musk has threatened to stop serving X users in Europe going back to 2023 and fumed over a $140 million Digital Services Act fine last year.

But as Eric Seufert notes at Mobile Dev Memo, there’s a confluence of problems in Europe for Meta that could force its hand.

Like X, Meta has also dealt with growing fines from EU regulators. Italy tagged it just yesterday with another billion or so in penalties over privacy violations involving scanned Android camera rolls.

The EU’s anti-personalization rules and requirement that Meta offer an ad-free subscription service have also decreased the platform’s advertising payouts.

Plus, the European Commission’s Digital Fairness Act is taking shape. It would prohibit common mobile game monetization tactics like offering virtual in-game currencies or letting users pay for “variable-reward systems” (aka loot boxes). If mobile games make less money in the EU, that means smaller budgets for mobile app advertising, which is a revenue pillar for Meta.

At some point, these things add up. And, eventually, staying in the EU may not make mathematical sense for Meta.

But Wait! There’s More!

Hearst Magazines launches an agency-esque studio that pairs creators with its editorial brands and advertisers for original content and/or branded campaigns. [Adweek]

California sues OpenAI over the Hugging Face incident and other examples of AI agents overstepping their boundaries and escaping research environments. [release]

Taboola completed its acquisition of Dianomi, a digital ad platform for business, financial services and lifestyle audiences. [release]

Roughly one in five marketers are trying to quit their jobs – more than double the average for other white collar fields. [Adweek]

First, email on Thursday, then flights on Friday … on Monday, it was banks reporting technical outages. [Newsweek]

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here.