Failed The A/B

Adding to the myriad IT outages and cybersecurity scares of the past month, a major malware attack recently hit 178 publications and organizations that use Optimizely’s A/B testing and analytics tools.

The list included the BBC, CNN, Equifax, Ledger and Zoom, but the problem extends well beyond those high-profile sites. The issue is that many operators don’t audit the tech vendors that drop JavaScript onto their pages.

“We’re in the age of JavaScript supply-chain attacks, and yet almost no one is talking about why content security policies were invented and how this is largely the solution for operators,” Zach Edwards, a researcher for Infoblox and the co-founder of DecryptAds, tells Daniel Krebs of Krebs on Security.

The “content security policies” (or CSPs) Edwards refers to set limits on what third-party code can do on a site, including what it can load or inject. Of the 178 affected Optimizely accounts, only 24 had CSPs in place and enforced them. Those 24 didn’t spread the malware.

Because the malware ran in the site’s JavaScript, visitors to pages without CSPs could be infected simply by loading the page – no click or scroll required.

The main offender, btw, in terms of third-party JavaScript abusers that expose sites to hackers, is ad tech, of course. It’s not even close. Which is why, unfortunately, as Krebs notes, downloading a modern ad blocker is the best solution for consumers to protect themselves.

Appy Holidays

The rumor mill is heating up as the year winds down.

Criteo has been part of that chatter for a while, with private equity firms Vista Equity and Quinti Capital reportedly interested in taking it private. Criteo hasn’t exactly thrived as a public company, after all.

But it does possess an immense graph of shopper info.

And now another contender has reportedly entered the ring. According to Reuters, AppLovin is among those in talks with Criteo.

Big companies can use deal talks to get an inside look at the finances and operations of smaller companies. Even if the deal doesn’t happen, they’ve still gotten a peek under the hood.

Amazon, for example, was rumored to have considered Criteo once upon a time – not long before launching its own off-site retargeting. Hmm.

But Criteo would be an interesting fit for AppLovin. It plugs into a wide network of retailers and web publishers – an entirely new arena to AppLovin, which operates almost entirely in-app – and would bring a large book of business with ecommerce companies. AppLovin has said that it’s a priority to add advertisers to its “consumer” segment, which is primarily ecommerce.

Criteo would offer a cheat code to get there.

Breaking BADBOX

The rise of residential proxy services that hide bot traffic behind real human IP addresses has been a boon for ad fraud. Often, consumers aren’t even aware they’re acting as a proxy for bot traffic.

Now, cheap consumer electronics with backdoor vulnerabilities built in can deliver billions of fraudulent ad impressions per day, according to a new report by HUMAN Security’s Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team.

The latest scheme Satori uncovered, which it dubbed BADBOX 3.0, was responsible for 40 billion fraudulent bid requests a day at its peak. It used the same residential proxy infrastructure as two other fraud rings that were uncovered by Satori in the past two years – hence the “3.0” branding.

The infrastructure relies on cheap TV sets manufactured in China by a company called TXCZ. These TVs have backdoors in their operating systems that allow fraudsters to compromise them.

Once they’re compromised, the TVs run video ads in the background that the TV owner cannot see. The bid requests for these ads use the TV owner’s IP address to appear as if they’re targeted to a real human. They also impersonate traffic from legitimate CTV apps.

People who bought one of these TVs pretty much had no chance.

“It was compromised before you plugged it in: playing video ads you could never see and quietly renting out your home internet connection to strangers,” says HUMAN’s Gavin Reid. “Neither the advertisers paying for those ads nor the people who bought the boxes had any idea.”

But Wait! There’s More!

YouTube adjusts its video view counts with modeled co-viewers based on its estimate of how many people saw the screen. [The Verge]

Netflix is the frontrunner in a bidding war over the broadcast rights for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, with experts expecting FIFA to charge up to $2 billion. [The Guardian]

Taylor Swift’s announced return to the Country Music Awards – her first appearance since 2013 – gave Disney and ABC a chance to squeeze more ad revenue from an event that had already sold out its inventory. [Variety]

The former editor-in-chief of gaming industry publication Game Developer explains why she recently advised Redditors not to pursue a career in journalism and shares how multiple corporate owners failed to find viable monetization models for the publications she’s worked for since 2006. [ReaderGrev]

Anthropic priced its initial shares at $83 apiece after demand exceeded expectations. [WSJ]

You’re Hired

Former Jaguar Land Rover North America CMO Charlotte Blank joins behavioral science startup Hive Science as its first-ever chief marketing officer. [MediaPost]