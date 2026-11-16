Big Brands Have Forgotten How To Advertise; How Many Ads Can A Chatbot Chuck?

Feel Your Way

Many of the best-known, most-loved, classic Americana brands are stagnant, if not on the decline.

The Trade Desk Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Green opines on that painful, unacknowledged reality in a column for The Current, TTD’s news and content marketing site.

Green points out that AT&T, Gap, General Mills, Clorox, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Macy’s, Nike, Pepsi, Campbell’s, Procter & Gamble, Kroger, Ford, Johnson & Johnson, McDonald’s, Verizon and many more such examples have lagged behind US GDP growth in recent years.

Only the very biggest companies in their categories have exceeded GDP growth. As in, Walmart is fine, but not even Target is hitting the mark.

Green focuses his analysis on the consumer side, but he could also point to American media brands. Studio empires have crumbled or confederated, while even a standout like Disney is still flat. The New York Times persists, but once-legendary news and magazine businesses are barely getting by.

The oxygen has partly been sucked out of the brand economy by the growth of Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft.

But Green’s focus is actually internal to the brands, not factors outside their control. These classic companies are “not growing in part because they don’t brand-build like they once did,” he writes.

Marketers must rediscover their own lost art. Which Green describes as “using memory structures created through experiences (usually ads) that make people feel something.”

The Chatbot Chumbox Paradox

Google’s Q3 earnings caused its stock to tank after the company admitted it’s not showing as many ads in AI search as it did in traditional search.

However, Google’s gambit is laying the groundwork for “an engagement sink” in which its Gemini chatbot and AI Overviews can “serve an ad each time the user submits a follow-up question,” writes Eric Seufert at Mobile Dev Memo.

Although, as Seufert also points out, that will require a lot of complicated calculations to determine how often to show ads without causing the user to bounce.

It makes sense to use each subsequent user input as data for refining the ad targeting. But if you’re blasting the user with ads each time they enter an input, the experience is no better than those 50-page chumbox slideshows that refresh the ads every time you press “Next.”

Seufert takes an admirable crack at trying to formulate an equation for when the diminishing returns from sharper ad targeting get offset by the increasing likelihood of the user bouncing. It’s the kind of heady stuff that could make even the most hardened ad tech engineer’s eyes glaze over – but also the kind of math problem AI is allegedly equipped to tackle.

Still, it’s ironic that now Google finds itself in the same position as cash-strapped publishers: trying to figure out how many ads they can cram into an interaction before the user goes running.

Slow Twitch

Twitch is opening up to short-form videos created outside the platform, plus new paid media opportunities to turn those clips into a discovery vehicle on Twitch itself.

But don’t just call it another TikTok copycat. Or, as Twitch product chief Mike Minton put it on stage at the TwitchCon 2026 event in San Diego last week, “We’re not trying to be TwitchTok,” Digiday reports.

It is a unique situation for the livestreamed video-gaming platform. Twitch was actually early to the clipping trend. It has long had a “Clips” tab for its content creators to do their own clipping and editing from their streams. That way, they can cut hourslong livestreams into short-form videos that would routinely blow up on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, etc.

However, Minton said, Twitch had “missed an opportunity” to make the clipping phenomenon a thing on Twitch.

So, will Twitch viewers watch viral TikTok posts, even of their favorite streamers? Maybe.

But there are other benefits for Twitch.

“It sounds like they’re trying to capture more inventory as leverage from an advertising perspective,” says Justin Miclat, chief growth officer at talent and brand management company Click Media.

But Wait! There’s More!

ChatGPT launches a wallet feature that allows users to make purchases with an AI agent. [WSJ]

AI is turning ad tech into a fight for the brain behind the buy. [Digiday]

Roughly 60 SpaceX employees who worked on Grok Imagine, the company’s AI video and image generation tool, were laid off this week. [The Information]

Google had a $1.7 billion fine for anticompetitive search advertising practices called off in 2019. But a higher court ruling now might tack that fine back onto Google’s bill. [Reuters]

A Google Ads update makes it easier for advertisers to provide detailed technical requirements for incrementality studies. [Search Engine Roundtable]

Adobe has a new tool for personalizing advertiser landing pages. [Marketing Brew]