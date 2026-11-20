Good morning, readers!

Have you been keeping up with the quarterly earnings scoreboard for media and entertainment companies?

It’s a lot, we know. Not to worry. We figured you’d be busy, and so we tuned in to Q3 call after Q3 call so you didn’t have to. (You’re welcome.)

Before you hunker down for Turkey Day, here’s a rundown on the TV and streaming companies (those that remain after all the recent consolidation, that is) that posted their earnings for the three months ending on Sept. 30 – and what these reports reveal about the state of TV and media today.

Let’s dive in.

Netflix (Oct. 20)

Netflix’s Q3 numbers look decent on paper. Revenue rose 12% year over year to $12.9 billion, while advertising revenue alone has spiked over 80% this year. But Netflix wasn’t able to double its ad revenue again this year as planned. To be fair, growing ad revenue quickly was easier to do back when Netflix first started its ads biz from scratch.

However, Netflix’s real Achilles’ heel is engagement. During an event last month, Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said Netflix’s engagement is “not growing as fast as I want us to.” Its viewership inched up just 2% over the first half of this year. Netflix pointed to subscriber retention as evidence of its ability to boost its engagement in the near future.

On the advertising front, Netflix also touted improved programmatic targeting and ad measurement capabilities, including a pixel to measure conversions.

Comcast (Oct. 22)

Comcast’s media division reported $5.4 billion in earnings last quarter, a 13% YOY jump from this time last year. Alongside NBCUniversal, which Comcast plans to spin off as a standalone company alongside British broadcaster Sky, Comcast’s media division also includes NBCU’s Peacock, Telemundo, Bravo and Universal film and television studios.

Peacock in particular was a success, delivering its second consecutive profitable quarter with $261 million in pretax revenue. Peacock grew its paid subscriber base by 17% YOY to 48 million for the quarter.

But Comcast had weaker performance across the broadband and theme park sides of the business, which saw a 6.1% revenue decline. (The theme parks live under the Universal brand and will go with NBCU and Sky in the spin-off.)

Fox (Nov. 2)

Unlike Netflix, Fox boasted of recent boosts in engagement. Its free ad-supported TV platform, Tubi, saw a 23% YOY increase in viewing hours, thanks in part to the platform’s recent focus on creator content.

Zooming out from Tubi, Fox’s overall revenue rose 22% to $4.6 billion last quarter, including a 47% jump in advertising revenue. But, sports and streaming aside, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Fox News saw major viewership declines throughout the year and into October, when total-day ratings fell 27% ahead of the midterms.

Fox was vague about details regarding its acquisition of Roku but asserted it expects to close the deal soon. A mere few days later, on Nov. 6, Fox announced it officially completed the acquisition.

Versant (Nov. 3)

Versant Media, which spun off from Comcast in January, posted a 4% decline in Q3 revenue, a loss it mostly blamed on secular declines in the pay-TV industry.

On a brighter note, Versant saw a 10% boost in nonlinear TV revenue, including streaming and direct-to-consumer platforms. Distribution deals were also a highlight, helping Versant lock in 75% of network subscribers under contract going into 2028.

Versant also closed its acquisition of Full Swing last quarter, a deal that supports its ambitions to lean on live sports – golf in particular – as a competitive advantage.

Skydance (Nov. 9)

Skydance closed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery on Oct. 4, so there were no WBD-specific numbers in its Q3 report. But WBD aside, Skydance reported $7 billion in revenue last quarter, representing 5% YOY growth.

Streaming was a highlight, with Paramount+ revenue jumping 21% YOY to just over $2.1 billion. Skydance also announced plans to launch a service combining HBO Max and Paramount+ at the beginning of next year.

Skydance CEO David Ellison confirmed that Paramount+ and Pluto are officially operating on the same ad tech stack, noting that integrating HBO Max should be a relatively speedy process.

Disney (Nov. 17)

Disney reported a 16% revenue jump to $25.9 billion in Q4 (its fiscal year ends in September) and a revenue increase of 8% to $102.3 billion for the full year.

Ad revenue grew 10% to $1.7 billion within Disney’s entertainment segment. For its sports segment, that growth rate was 20%.

Disney also shared that it’s unifying Disney+ and Hulu into one app beginning next month. The company will add more sports to Disney+ in December and introduce creator content from TikTok into the Disney+ mobile app.

Fubo (Nov. 17)

Sports streamer Fubo, which also ends its fiscal year in September, saw its fourth-quarter revenue inch up to $1.5 billion from $1.48 billion during the same period last year.

But Fubo suffered a net loss of $51.8 million in its Q4 – a heavier loss than the $38.8 million it posted in the same quarter last year. Fubo attributed the loss to operational and restructuring costs related to its recent merger with Hulu + Live TV.

Advertising, however, was a highlight. Fubo generated $119.1 million in ad revenue last quarter, up from $97.5 million YOY. And beginning this week, Fubo subscribers on the pro and elite plans will get access to the ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu bundle at no additional cost.

Thanks for reading and happy streaming!