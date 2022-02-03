For Unmissable CTV Ads, Pair High Impact With Relevance

By Todd Cohen, vice president of national video/CTV sales and strategy at Undertone

The first TV commercial aired 80 years ago. The 10-second ad cost only $9 and looked every bit the price. It included shaky camera work and five sparse words: “America runs on Bulova time.”

Advertising has changed significantly in the subsequent decades, both in how companies promote their products – and how viewers engage with that information.

But marketers face the same key challenge, even 80 years later: how to get their message to break through. Consumers see thousands of ads per day. When TV ads often look similar, how will you get them to notice yours?

Fortunately, CTV advertisers can arm themselves with new tools and technologies to immediately captivate audiences, communicate key messages and even facilitate engagement.

Engage CTV audiences with channel-specific formats

Creative innovations make CTV ads interactive, memorable and unmissable.

Marketers can use a wide range of techniques to engage audiences and highlight products in unconventional ways, including:

Custom animations : Using creative animations, advertisers can design enhanced CTV that slowly reveal a canvas with additional messaging and branding for better fluency; an automotive ad can have an animated vehicle cruising across the screen; CPG brands can use a rotating product carousel to draw attention to the commercial.

: Using creative animations, advertisers can design enhanced CTV that slowly reveal a canvas with additional messaging and branding for better fluency; an automotive ad can have an animated vehicle cruising across the screen; CPG brands can use a rotating product carousel to draw attention to the commercial. QR codes : Eighty-eight percent of consumers use a second digital device while watching TV. According to a recent Magnite study, 23% of CTV viewers report having made a purchase after seeing an ad. QR codes take advantage of second-screen behavior and make it even easier for viewers to act quickly when they’re most engaged. After a viewer scans an on-screen QR code within an ad, the code can lead them to a landing page or even put the product directly into their shopping cart for easier purchasing.

: Eighty-eight percent of consumers use a second digital device while watching TV. According to a recent Magnite study, 23% of CTV viewers report having made a purchase after seeing an ad. QR codes take advantage of second-screen behavior and make it even easier for viewers to act quickly when they’re most engaged. After a viewer scans an on-screen QR code within an ad, the code can lead them to a landing page or even put the product directly into their shopping cart for easier purchasing. Interactive ads : You have the viewer’s attention. Now what? Keep consumers engaged by enabling them to interact with your brand using their CTV remote. For example, advertisers can add a feature carousel to highlight product options or benefits alongside the ad instead of forcing viewers away from the TV to find it on their own. Mercedes uses this innovative format to entice viewers with additional videos about their brand, which has led to a 40% lift in engagement rate over benchmarks.

: You have the viewer’s attention. Now what? Keep consumers engaged by enabling them to interact with your brand using their CTV remote. For example, advertisers can add a feature carousel to highlight product options or benefits alongside the ad instead of forcing viewers away from the TV to find it on their own. Mercedes uses this innovative format to entice viewers with additional videos about their brand, which has led to a 40% lift in engagement rate over benchmarks. Advertise right alongside the big game: Sports reach the most passionate and engaged audience on TV, so, depending on your target audience, the ideal place for your commercial might be during the game. But there’s no better way to lose them than by cutting away from the action to serve an ad. Instead, during live CTV, the sports broadcast can continue to play, with the commercial appearing picture-in-picture alongside the action.

Sports reach the most passionate and engaged audience on TV, so, depending on your target audience, the ideal place for your commercial might be during the game. But there’s no better way to lose them than by cutting away from the action to serve an ad. Instead, during live CTV, the sports broadcast can continue to play, with the commercial appearing picture-in-picture alongside the action. Try a mix of CTV ad formats: A 2020 study by Twitter, Magna and IPG revealed that using multiple ad formats helps ads stand out, leading to higher ad recall, six times the research intent and two times the impact on purchase intent.

Personalization at scale

One video can turn into hundreds of different CTV ad experiences if marketers use dynamic technology to personalize their ads based on the household viewing them. This personalization approach makes ads more interesting, relevant and engaging to viewers. For example, a retail brand can display a map to their nearest location, so every viewer sees a message that’s personalized just for them.

CTV marketers are flush right now, with a wide range of innovative and compelling ways to capture a viewer’s attention across multiple formats. By pairing personalization with animations, sports in-content integrations, interactive expandable ads, unique branding or something else entirely, CTV ads deliver emotional resonance that gets noticed – and delivers results.