Home Commerce Criteo Is A Survivor, But Expanding Beyond Retail Media Will Be Its Toughest Challenge Yet
Commerce

Criteo Is A Survivor, But Expanding Beyond Retail Media Will Be Its Toughest Challenge Yet

By Photo of James Hercher

SHARE:

Criteo has weathered considerable storms in its day, including a painful moment in March 2020 when its market cap bottomed out below $500 million.

But for a month now, Criteo’s market cap has hovered between $700 million and $750 million. So, can it pull off yet another turnaround?

The numbers from the company’s earnings report on Wednesday are … not great.

Criteo’s revenue decreased 12% year over year to $416 million. Its profit shrank from $40 million a year ago to $6 million in Q3 2026.

“This has been a challenging year,” Criteo CEO Michael Komasinski began the company’s investor call. “Our performance is not yet where I want it to be. The strength of our capabilities and the progress we’re making give me confidence in our direction.”

For Criteo, that “progress” mostly comes in the form of monetizing new media channels and formats. Criteo introduced CTV support last year. It’s also pursuing more LLM chatbot integrations after being the first ad tech vendor partner for ChatGPT. And it’s striking social media ecommerce integrations with the likes of TikTok Shop and Meta.

Old dog, new tricks

Criteo underwent a similar evolution many years ago, when it shifted from a retargeting business to retail media, which was one of the high-growth, high-optimism channels at the time (and also now).

But during its earnings call, investors pressed on whether retail media was a mature channel. They wondered if retail media growth slowing down is a result of Criteo customers requiring fewer client services. Or maybe it speaks to a general dearth of new retail media business opportunities to tap.

There could be something to those concerns, since Criteo seems to have more room for growth in non-retail channels.

CTV, AI platform advertising and social media integrations now represent 13% of spend for Criteo Commerce Growth, the company’s AI-based optimization product. That’s up from 6% a year ago.

CTV, LLM and social ads are also outpacing Criteo’s legacy display ad web targeting business, which is down year over year.

Can Criteo turn those emerging channels into real revenue pillars for years to come? That proposition remains unproven.

Always-on chatbot ads

On the LLM front, “ChatGPT has been our fastest growing partnership and channel for some time,” Komasinski said. But “fastest growing” comes with caveats. Percentage growth can be through the roof even if the line item went from a smidge above zero to a number that’s still quite small. We can’t really say either way. Criteo did not provide a hard revenue number for its LLM business.

Still, one important proof point for ChatGPT Ads growth is its market spread, Komasinski said. Criteo was in seven countries with ChatGPT a few months ago. Now it’s in 89 countries.

Plus, ChatGPT Ads traffic spends 15% per visit more on average, he said, which could help secure bigger budgets from brands who’ve seen success in early tests.

Thus far, Criteo has had “3,600 clients on and off the platform,” Komasinski said.

He explained the specific and strange wording of “on and off the platform,” which he said is because brands are mostly not “always-on” advertisers with ChatGPT (and other AI platforms). Looking ahead to Q4, Komasinski expects brands to run test campaigns over the holidays and deconstruct the results. Then they’ll probably come back and test again. How long it’ll take for those budgets to grow and become sticky is anyone’s guess, but Komasinski said he expects to see revenue growth ramping next year.

Meanwhile, third-party ad tech can’t complain about getting access to a trendy new platform.

“We’ve got a great position with a fast-growing channel, fast-growing partner who is introducing functionality at a rapid pace,” Komasinski said of the ChatGPT Ads partnership,

Social and CTV

Of the three new channels Criteo is prioritizing, social is the most mature. In the past year, social media spend on its platform and total social campaigns were up 20%.

But Criteo is still very early in working its way into CTV.

“It took us a little time to tune our bidder, build the right campaign structure (and) the right workflow” for streaming TV ads, Komasinski said.

Getting advertisers to approach TV as a performance or direct response-caliber media also requires a change in education and industry thinking, he said. But performance CTV is “a great fit for what we do,” he said, and the required mindset shift around CTV as a performance channel is “now coming to fruition.”

Becoming Apple-proof

For Criteo, there are other reasons to pursue these new media channels, even if it means starting from zero with whole new types of ad formats and workflow software.

Apple’s crackdown on ID infrastructure is a great motivator for moving beyond display and retail media, which require extensive cross-site tracking.

“We’re not currently seeing an impact from the Safari changes in iOS 27, supported by our longstanding investments in privacy-safe technology and durable addressability,” Komasinski said multiple times when addressing questions about Apple’s recent changes to WebKit and iOS.

Of course, iOS 27 gained little adoption during Criteo’s Q3, one investor pointed out. So the effects naturally haven’t arrived yet, right?

Komasinski declined to weigh in any further on WebKit specifics.

However, he added, “our channel diversification with social, OpenAI and CTV just puts us in a fundamentally different position today than where Criteo was a couple of years ago.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

CTV

Sports Leagues Can’t Stop Putting Ad Revenue Ahead Of Fan And Player Interests

Disaffection and outright anger toward US sports institutions run deeper than logo-cluttered fields. Leagues and teams are sacrificing player safety and fan enjoyment for marketing dollars.

Comic: Traffic Jam
Publishers

With Search Traffic Down 70%, People Inc. Bets On Revenue Beyond Site Visits

People Inc.’s referral traffic from Google search is down 70% over the past two years, and by 26% in Q3 alone. But its digital revenue is still growing, albeit slowly.

Commerce

Chord Buys Its Rival Zenlytic To Build An Agentic Version Of A CDP

On Tuesday, Chord, a six-year-old commerce tech startup, acquired Zenlytic, an AI startup with an anthropomorphized data analyst agent named “Zoë,” for $5 million.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Tal Jacobson, CEO, Perion
ad tech acquisition

Affle Acquires Perion For $420 Million, Because ‘Synergies’

If you ask the executive leadership of Affle and Perion why the two companies are merging, the answer you’ll get is “synergies.”

Konskie, Poland - December 02, 2024: Fox Corporation logo displayed on mobile phone
earnings

Fox Doesn’t Want To Talk About Roku, But It’s Got Lots To Say About Tubi And Politics

A combo of Tubi, sports and political ads powered Fox’s growth this last quarter, even as Fox News lost viewers and the Roku deal awaits DOJ clearance.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

Smart Acquisition Or Frankenstack? Stagwell-Freestar And DoorDash-Instacart

It’s fall, and M&A is in the air. Two acquisitions happened this week: Stagwell bought Freestar, and DoorDash bought Instacart.

Popular

  1. Google Earned More Than $100 Billion In Ad Revenue Last Quarter, But Is It Even An Ad Business?
    Platforms

    Google Earned More Than $100 Billion In Ad Revenue Last Quarter, But Is It Even An Ad Business?

  2. Affle Acquires Perion For $420 Million, Because ‘Synergies’
    Platforms

    Affle Acquires Perion For $420 Million, Because ‘Synergies’

  3. DoorDash Acquires Instacart As Consolidation Comes For Mobility Media
    Marketers

    DoorDash Acquires Instacart As Consolidation Comes For Mobility Media

  4. Reddit Is Going Login Only. Blame Google
    Platforms

    Reddit Is Going Login Only. Blame Google

  5. Meta Has A New Ad Ranking System Built On LLMs, Plus Upgrades To Andromeda And GEM
    AI

    Meta Has A New Ad Ranking System Built On LLMs, Plus Upgrades To Andromeda And GEM