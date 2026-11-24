According to the ANA, nine in 10 marketers worry that principal media isn’t serving their best interests – and yet more than half of them bought it last year.

It’s a head-scratcher, says Kamran Asghar, global CEO and co-founder of independent media agency Crossmedia, on this Thanksgiving episode of AdExchanger Talks.

“Why we accept this is mind-boggling to me,” he says.

In a principal media deal, an agency isn’t just advising a client; it’s selling to them. The agency buys media in bulk with its own money, then resells it to the client – usually without saying what’s in the package or what it paid – and then keeps the difference.

Which raises an obvious question: Is the agency recommending what’s best for its client or what’s best for the agency?

To understand how the industry got here, Asghar says, you have to go back around 25 years to when media buying was unbundled at the behest of procurement and agencies started pooling client dollars to gain leverage. The original idea was to pass along the savings.

But after the ANA’s K2 report came out in 2016, it became clear that agencies were holding onto big volume rebates for themselves.

“They’re not actually savings; they’re profit,” Asghar says. “And they’re about the purest form of profit a company could attribute to their bottom line.”

Today, holding companies have repackaged those rebates as principal deals, which is really just arbitrage. Asghar argues that this money should go back to the client.

Not that any of this is happening secretly, though. Defenders of principal media like to say it’s fine as long as clients opt in. But Asghar isn’t buying it.

“It’s one thing to know it’s happening,” he says. “It’s another thing to know what’s happening inside of what’s happening.”

In other words, marketers can sign off on a principal deal and still have no idea what ended up on the plan. They often can’t get log-level data showing where their ads ran or what they originally cost. And because agencies buy the inventory at undisclosed discounts or through volume rebates before reselling it at a markup, the true price is hidden.

So what’s the fix?

Marketers should go back to buying media separately from planning and strategy services, Asghar says, so the agencies giving advice aren’t also the ones with inventory to move.

Otherwise, Asghar says, an agency isn’t really acting as an agent.

Being a fiduciary, he says, “means you have a responsibility to do what’s in the best interest of [clients], not just what’s in the best interest of you or your shareholders.”

Also in this episode: Why AI is going to “make dumb companies dumber and smart companies exceptional,” why young planners still need to learn the old-fashioned way even if agents can do some of their work for them and why attribution and measurement are the “dry turkey” of ad tech. (It “looks great on the outside,” Asghar quips, “but it’s terrible on the inside.”)